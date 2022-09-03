Chelsea’s deadline day interest in Sheffield United player emerges

Chelsea experessed an interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge on the final day of the summer transfer window, a report from The Sheffield Star has revealed.

Berge was the subject of plenty of interest in the final days of the summer transfer window, with Club Brugge apparently making bids for the Norwegian.

Ultimately though, Berge remained at Bramall Lane beyond the end of the transfer window, despite some rather significant interest from the Premier League as well.

According to this latest update, Chelsea were one of the English top-flight clubs who enquired about the availability of 24-year-old, with the potential of a loan deal seemingly discussed.

However, it is thought that no official bid to potentially bring Berge to Thomas Tuchel’s, was actually made.

Chelsea were seemingly in the hunt for a midfielder on the final day of the transfer window, and eventually got one in at Stamford Bridge, Dennis Zakaria joining on loan with the option to buy from Juventus.

For his part, Berge remains under contract with Sheffield United until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

It is perhaps no huge surprise that Chelsea showed this sort of interest in Berge on deadline day.

With the Blues in need of a midfielder, the addition of someone such as Berge, who does have Premier League experience under his belt, could have been useful on loan.

That would have filled stop-gap for the club until they had more time to address their options in a future transfer window, though that is something they instead managed to solve with Zakaria.

The fact they have kept the midfielder will obviously be relief for Sheffield United, as they will not want to lose such an influential player, on the back of such a promising start to the Championship season.