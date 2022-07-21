Chelsea player’s next loan destination emerges amid Huddersfield, Coventry and QPR interest

Chelsea attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin looks likely to join Huddersfield Town on loan once again this summer.

That’s according to the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, who tweeted this evening that the Yorkshire club were set to sign Anjorin on loan.

Trusted transfer source Fabrizio Romano then confirmed the news, adding that the 20-year-old will join the Terriers until 2023.

Those reports followed a claim made earlier in the day by Football London’s chief Chelsea correspondent Adam Newson that the 20-year-old was close to a return to the Terriers.

Of course, Anjorin spent the second half of last season at the John Smiths Stadium, but things did not go as the player nor Chelsea would have planned.

Arriving with a foot injury, things never really got going for the young midfielder, who made just seven Championship appearances for the club as 2021/22 drew to its’ conclusion.

The 20-year-old did show flashes of his ability though, which is perhaps why the Terriers, along with Queens Park Rangers, Coventry, and Norwich City, were all interested in a loan deal for him this summer.

That’s according to Adam Newson, who earlier this week reported that the Championship quadrant were all in the race to secure Anjorin on loan ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

I think this is a good move for Huddersfield and Anjorin.

Of course, he will be hoping to play plenty more games than he did last term, but going back to a club he is familiar with should help him get off to the best possible start when the new campaign gets underway.

Given the club have just lost Lewis O’Brien to Nottingham Forest, there may be more opportunities for Anjorin in the midfield, too. Although the two are not like for like players.

With plenty of options on the table, clearly Anjorin enjoyed his time in Yorkshire if he is heading back there, which is refreshing news in terms of future Premier League loanees arriving, too.