Highlights Sunderland lacks a clinical number nine and their lack of goals could affect their chances of reaching the Championship play-offs.

Mason Burstow, a promising young forward on loan from Chelsea, has failed to make a significant impact for Sunderland this season.

Despite their attacking additions, Sunderland's out-and-out strikers have only managed to score four goals in the Championship this season.

While Sunderland remain in the hunt for the Championship play-off positions this season, a lot has been made about the lack of goals within their side.

The Black Cats have relied heavily on winger Jack Clarke this season, with the 23-year-old scoring 13 goals in all competitions for Michael Beale's side.

In the summer, the Stadium of Light saw an array of attacking talent walk through the door, with an emphasis on bringing young talent into the side to push on from their play-off semi-final heartache in the 2022/23 campaign.

Then manager Tony Mowbray signed Bradley Dack, Jobe Bellingham, Luis Semedo, Eliezer Mayenda and promising young forward Mason Burstow from Premier League Chelsea.

However, the 20-year-old has failed to hit the heights during his time on Wearside.

Mason Burstow's Sunderland statistics so far

While not all the blame solely lies with Burstow and his lack of goals this season, many Sunderland fans would have expected more from the Chelsea loanee.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Welling United and Maidstone United before joining Charlton Athletic in 2020.

His first season in League One saw him score six goals in all competitions, attracting the interest of Chelsea. He officially joined the Blues in 2022 before being loaned out this season to Sunderland for the duration of the campaign.

However, his time at The Stadium of Light has been underwhelming thus far, scoring just once in the Black Cats' 3-1 win over Stoke City at the end of last month.

While that goal will be a massive weight off his shoulders and perhaps the catalyst to see him kick on, he cut a frustrated figure in their last Championship fixture against Middlesbrough, registering just 18 touches while losing possession 10 times that afternoon.

Mason Burstow's Championship statistics this season (as per SofaScore) Matches played 15 Games started 10 Minutes per game 50 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots per game 0.7 Shots on target per game 0.4 Goal conversion rate 10% Touches per game 16.5 Possession lost per game 5.7

Chelsea will be disappointed with a player they rate highly at Stamford Bridge, and with his contract expiring with the Blues this summer, you feel as though this was his opportunity to either put himself in the shop window, or to create a pathway to the first-team.

While that has yet to transpire this season, there are still 16 games of the season for Burstow to make an impact, and it is crucial to also remember that he is still only in the infancy of his professional career.

However, a move to the Championship may have just come too soon for him, especially at a club that needs a regular goalscorer if they are to achieve their promotion ambitions this season.

Sunderland's lack of goals could cost them a Championship play-off spot

As previously mentioned, Sunderland lack a clinical number nine that will get them a guaranteed 15 goals a season.

Of the current top eight in the Championship table, they are the joint-lowest scorers with West Brom with 41 goals this season. To put into context, Leicester City have scored 23 more goals than Beale's side this campaign.

And all of those sides have a recognised number nine within their armory. The Foxes have Jamie Vardy, Southampton has Adam Armstrong, and Leeds United boast Joel Piroe.

But among Sunderland's out-and-out strikers this season, they have managed just four Championship goals this season, which could be a concern moving forward.

The club did bolster their attacking options in January, however, landing Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle - continuing to follow their transfer ethos of bringing in young, exciting talent.

But Sunderland fans will be hopeful that Nazariy Rusyn and Burstow's recent strikes in the Championship will catapult them not only among the goals, but into the Championship play-off picture.