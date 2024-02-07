Highlights The Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea's route to the final included home victories against AFC Wimbledon, Brighton and Hove Albion, Blackburn Rovers, and a penalty shootout win against Newcastle United, plus a comeback win versus Middlesbrough.

Liverpool's path to the final featured wins against Leicester City, AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United, and Fulham.

Chelsea and Liverpool have booked their place in the Carabao Cup final for the 2023/24 season.

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to pick up his first trophy as Chelsea manager and, indeed, his maiden silverware in English management. Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has his eyes on ending his time as Liverpool boss with as many trophies as possible.

Here, we run you through all the key information ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool competing for the first piece of competitive, domestic silverware this season.

The 2023/24 Carabao Cup final will be played on Sunday 25th February at Wembley Stadium.

Carabao Cup Final Kick-Off Time

The 2023/24 Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will kick-off at 15:00 (BST).

Chelsea Route To The Final

Chelsea have overcome two Premier League sides on their route to the final, although they were drawn at home in all four rounds between the second round tie and the quarter-final, whilst they needed a commanding home performance to beat Middlesbrough over two legs in the semis.

Pochettino's side beat AFC Wimbledon, Brighton and Hove Albion and Blackburn Rovers at Stamford Bridge to reach the last eight, before needing a late Mykhailo Mudryk goal and penalties to defeat Newcastle United in the quarter-finals. They then got the better of Middlesbrough in the two-legged semi-final, overturning a 1-0 defeat in the first-leg by winning the second 6-1.

Chelsea's route to Carabao Cup final Opposition (home or away) Score AFC Wimbledon (H) 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion (H) 1-0 Blackburn Rovers (H) 2-0 Newcastle United (H) 1-1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 Middlesbrough (H) 6-1 (Chelsea win 6-2 on aggregate)

Chelsea's Carabao Cup Wins

5 time winners

Chelsea have won what is now known as the Carabao Cup on five occasions in their history:

1964/65 v Leicester City (3-2 aggregate win)

1997/98 v Middlesbrough (2-0 AET win)

2004/05 v Liverpool (3-2 AET win)

2006/07 v Arsenal (2-1 win)

2014/15 v Tottenham (2-0 win)

Liverpool Route To The Final

Liverpool entered the competition in the third round, but had a challenging run to the final. The only non-Premier League side they have faced are runaway Championship leaders Leicester City, who they dispatched in round three with a 3-1 win.

Klopp's side beat AFC Bournemouth on the South Coast in the next round, before hammering West Ham United 5-1 to reach the semi-finals. There, they overcame Fulham 3-2 on aggregate.

Liverpool's route to Carabao Cup final Opposition (home or away) Score Leicester City (H) 3-1 AFC Bournemouth (A) 1-2 West Ham United (H) 5-1 Fulham (H) 2-1 Fulham (A) 1-1 (Liverpool win 3-2 on aggregate)

Liverpool Carabao Cup Wins

9 time winners

Liverpool have won what is now known as the Carabao Cup on nine occasions in their history:

1980/81 v West Ham United (2-1 win in replay; 1-1 first game AET)

1981/82 v Tottenham (3-1 win AET)

1982/83 v Man United (2-1 win AET)

1983/84 v Everton (1-0 win in replay; 0-0 first game AET)

1994/95 v Bolton Wanderers (2-1 win)

2000/01 v Birmingham City (1-1 AET, Liverpool win 5-4 on penalties)

2002/03 v Man United (2-0 win)

2011/12 v Cardiff City (2-2 AET, Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties)

2021/22 v Chelsea (0-0 AET, Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties)

Where To Watch The Carabao Cup Final

The Carabao Cup final will be shown live on Sky Sports, with highlights available on ITV.

VAR To Be Used In Carabao Cup Final

VAR will be used in the 2024 Carabao Cup final on February 25th.

It will be the first stage of the competition that VAR has been used. Middlesbrough featuring in the semi-finals was the reason why it was not assisting officials in the previous round.

An EFL statement wrote: “Given the system is not installed at one of the participating semi-finalist Clubs and to maintain fairness and consistency, VAR technology will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage this season.

“This is in line with previous rounds of this season’s competition when at some grounds, but not all, VAR has been available. VAR is installed at Wembley Stadium and as per our previous commitment VAR will be used in February’s final.”