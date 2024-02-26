Leeds United face bitter rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and will be looking to cause an upset and pile the misery on their hosts by progressing through to the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup.

Chelsea lost the League Cup final 1-0 in extra-time to Liverpool, and know that qualification for European football may now rest upon their FA Cup hopes.

In their way is a Leeds side in fantastic form and full of confidence, having won arguably their biggest game of the season with victory over table-toppers Leicester City at Elland Road on Friday.

There are plenty of injury issues currently hampering Daniel Farke's side, but his and Leeds' main focus right now is not progress in the cup competitions, but promotion to the Premier League automatically, with Farke's side currently sat second in the Championship table.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands - February 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67

They have also won nine consecutive league games, and have tasted victory in 11 of their 12 games in all competitions in 2024, with just a solitary draw against Plymouth in the FA Cup as a blemish on their record.

Leeds’ attention this week turns to the FA Cup again after progressing through the fourth round thanks to a 4-1 replay win over Plymouth. Meanwhile, Chelsea required a replay of their own, but won impressively 3-1 at Villa Park to secure their spot in the next round.

Regardless of the team Farke puts out on Wednesday, this game will be a test, but with plenty of players currently on the treatment table, he is unlikely to risk too many of his key first-team players, most fans would imagine.

Chelsea may be jaded from Sunday's 120-minute game, but know that progression is totally necessary, and have had the upper hand in recent years against their rivals from up north.

The two sides rarely met during Leeds' 16-year exile from the top-flight, but on the six occasions they met over the last four years, Chelsea won four of those, with a draw and a defeat - but three of their wins also came at Stamford Bridge.

The last time Leeds faced Chelsea in a cup competition as a second tier side came in 2012, with the Blues coming out victorious in a 5-1 win, but Farke's side will be eying an upset against the Premier League giants.

Early Chelsea v Leeds United team news

Leeds United are struggling with issues all over the pitch, with Farke revealing in his pre-match press conference that ex-Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford is a doubt with a calf issue after scoring the third against Leicester from the bench.

Crysencio Summerville, arguably their best player this season, has a swollen ankle and is a major doubt for the trip to West London. Meanwhile, Georginio Rutter, Leeds' other key attacker, has an issue with his hip flexor and could miss out.

Dan James has bruising on his foot but should play some part in the game, and Sam Byram is back in full training and should be involved, albeit the number of minutes he will be able to play is not clear as of yet.

Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas remain as long-term absentees, although the former is getting closer to resuming training. Connor Roberts is available to play and potentially make his full debut, as he is not cup-tied and didn't appear for Burnley earlier in the season.

Their hosts also have multiple issues, although Marc Cucurella was set to join partial team training for the reconditioning phase this week, but is unlikely to be involved in any action until next month.

Thiago Silva is at the same stage with his groin and is classed as a major doubt. His centre-back partner, Benoit Badiashile is continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme on his groin issue.

Carney Chukwuemeka twisted his ankle during training earlier in the month and has missed the last two matches but may be involved for Mauricio Pochettino.

The likes of Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, and Lesley Ugochukwu are all continuing to undergo their rehabilitation programmes and are long-term absentees.

Chelsea v Leeds kick-off time

Chelsea against Leeds will take place on Wednesday 28th February 2024 – 19:30 (UK).

The full list of fixtures for the FA Cup fifth round is as follows:

26/02/24 Coventry City v Maidstone United - 19:45

27/02/24 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - 19:30

27/02/24 Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United - 19:45

27/02/24 Luton Town v Man City - 20:00

28/02/24 Chelsea v Leeds United - 19:30

28/02/24 Nottingham Forest v Man United - 19:45

28/02/24 Wolves v Brighton - 19:45

28/02/24 Liverpool v Southampton - 20:00

Ticket availability for Chelsea v Leeds United

Unsurprisingly, Leeds have sold out their away allocation. There is very limited availability if you are a Chelsea supporter, and you must be a member to access tickets, here.

Chelsea v Leeds TV channel and live stream

The game will be broadcast by ITV live on ITV4, and can also be accessed online for a live stream over on ITVX, and also will be available via local TV rights holders in other countries.

A full match replay of the game should be uploaded to each club's website the day after the game as well.