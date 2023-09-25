It’s an all-Premier League clash this week as Chelsea welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup third round.

As they are not in Europe this season, Chelsea have already played in the Carabao Cup, beating League Two side AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in the previous round.

It was a game that they weren’t convincing in, and they know they will need to significantly improve against high-flying Brighton.

The Seagulls come into this game having claimed another three points in the league, as they came from behind to beat AFC Bournemouth 3-1. Chelsea are struggling for any type of form, as they are winless in three in the Premier League, with their last game being a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

However, this Carabao Cup clash is a chance for both teams to make changes to their squads and look to advance in a cup competition.

What is the latest team news for Chelsea vs. Brighton?

As mentioned, both sides will probably use this opportunity to rotate their playing squad and give some of their fringe players an opportunity to start.

Chelsea may look to make fewer changes than Brighton, as they are not playing in Europe this season and need to find some form, as pressure is already mounting on Mauricio Pochettino.

One player the home side will be without is defender Malo Gusto, as he is serving a three-match suspension after his red card against Villa on Sunday.

While the Blues will also be missing several other key defenders, with Reece James, Trevor Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, and Wesley Fofana all out injured.

Players such as Armando Broja, Cole Palmer, Ian Maatsen, and Marc Cucurella will be pushing for a start in this game.

While for the Seagulls, they don’t have too many injury concerns ahead of this game, with forward Evan Ferguson returning on Sunday and playing 45 minutes against Bournemouth.

The Republic of Ireland forward will be pushing to start this game as he looks to build up his fitness.

Roberto De Zerbi made several changes for Sunday’s clash, something that he admitted was a mistake, so we may see some of the regular starters return to the starting XI.

Joao Pedro, Adam Lallana, Solly March, and Pascal Gross may be the three players De Zerbi turns to for this Carabao Cup tie.

Chelsea vs. Brighton: Is it on TV? Is there a live stream?

This game on Wednesday hasn’t been picked for live television, meaning to see it live, you may have to see if Carabao Cup are officially streaming on their site, something you would have to pay for.

But if not, you can keep up to date with the game by watching Gillette Soccer Special or on your local radio station.

Highlights for that game and all the other ties in the third round can be found on ITV1 at 12:05 a.m. Thursday morning.

Are there any tickets available for Chelsea vs. Brighton?

As expected, Chelsea have sold all their tickets for this clash, as two Premier League sides are going head-to-head.

For Brighton, they have been given a larger away end than what they get in the Premier League, and the Seagulls have sold out their allocation as well.

What time does Chelsea vs. Brighton kick-off?

This game takes place on Wednesday night, and the kick-off time at Stamford Bridge is 7:45 p.m.