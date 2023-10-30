Blackburn Rovers will be looking to cause a League Cup upset on Wednesday night, when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Fourth Round of this season's competition.

The Championship side have already beaten League Two duo Walsall and Harrogate Town, along with second-tier rivals Cardiff City, on their way to this stage of the competition.

They will also be looking to bounce back after seeing their run of three straight league wins ended by a 1-0 defeat at home to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea though, will also be looking for a response, following their 2-0 loss to Brentford over the weekend.

Pochettino's side have already beaten League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon and fellow Premier League side Brighton, to earn their place in the fourth round this season.

So with a shock potentially on the cards - Rovers beat two Premier League sides, West Ham and Leicester City - in cup competitions last season, we've taken a look at the big questions ahead of this game, right here.

What is the Chelsea vs Blackburn team news?

Both these sides have a number of injury issues to contend with ahead of this one. Left-back Ben Chilwell (hamstring) has been ruled out until December, with fellow defencer Wesley Fofana still out after having knee surgery in the summer.

Chelsea revealed earlier this month that defender Trvoh Chalobah and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has suffered setbacks in their own injury recoveries, meaning they look unlikely to feature here.

Summer signing Romeo Lavia recently suffered a setback in his recovery from an ankle issue so his wait for a Chelsea debut is set to continue, with that also the case for striker Christopher Nkunku, who could return from a knee problem after the November international break.

Another striker, Armando Broja, could also miss out due to a knee injury that has seen him sidelined since before the October international break.

Blackburn also have a number of injury issues to content with going into their trip to the capital on Wednesday.

Captain Lewis Travis looks likely to still be out with a calf injury, while vice captain Dominic Hyam faces a period out with an ankle injury he suffered in the win at Millwall last week.

Goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is another who will be absent with an ankle injury picked up earlier this month, while winger Ryan Hedges looks to be around two months away from returning from a hamstring injury.

Centre forward Sam Gallagher meanwhile, looks unlikely to be ready to return for this one after a calf problem, while young defender Sam Barnes is a long term absentee for Rovers.

Are tickets still available for Chelsea vs Blackburn?

It looks set to be a packed house at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, with both Chelsea and Blackburn having sold out their allocations for the match.

As a result, the Championship side will be backed by an away following of 3,065 at Stamford Bridge.

Will Chelsea vs Blackburn be on TV?

Chelsea vs Blackburn will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Highlights of the game will be shown on the Carabao Cup round-up show on ITV 4 from 11:30pm on Wednesday night, and from 12:40am on Thursday morning on ITV 1.

What time does Chelsea vs Blackburn kick-off?

Chelsea vs Blackburn will kick-off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 1st November at Stamford Bridge.

Team news will be available from an hour before kick-off, at 6:45pm on the day of the game.