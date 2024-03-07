Highlights Chelsea interested in Summerville, but prioritizing Athletic Club's Nico Williams for winger position.

Summerville vital for Leeds with 15 goals, 8 assists. Chelsea scouts impressed, but likely to target Williams.

Leeds hope to keep Summerville, but a move seems inevitable if they don't secure promotion to Premier League.

Chelsea do still have an interest in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, but they are prioritising Athletic Club’s Nico Williams in their search for a winger.

Crysencio Summerville transfer latest

It’s been a brilliant season for the Whites so far, as they push for an immediate return to the Premier League, with Daniel Farke’s men currently third in the table as they chase down Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Championship Table (As it stands March 7th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 36 41 81 2 Ipswich Town 36 26 78 3 Leeds United 36 38 76 4 Southampton 35 24 70

There have been plenty of standout individuals to put Leeds in that position, and one of those is Crysencio Summerville.

Relegation to the Championship has given the former Feyenoord man a chance to establish himself as a regular, and it’s an opportunity he has grasped, becoming a key player for Leeds this season, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists in 33 league appearances.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that clubs are monitoring Summerville ahead of the summer window, and it was claimed that Chelsea are keen on bringing the attacker to Stamford Bridge.

Crysencio Summerville to Chelsea transfer talk

However, in a fresh update, TEAMtalk has revealed that whilst he remains someone the Blues are looking at, they are instead pushing to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club as they seek to bring in a high-profile winger for Mauricio Pochettino.

“Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in more competition for the trio and sources state that Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is one player Chelsea are watching. Scouts from the London club have watched Summerville on multiple occasions this season and have been very impressed with what they’ve seen.

“Daniel Farke would like to keep Summerville at Elland Road for as long as possible. The winger is enjoying his football with the Whites, but sources say that there is a good chance he could leave this summer if a top club comes calling.

Related Exclusive: Brian Deane reveals what Leeds United are missing in promotion prediction The club's former striker has weighed in on their chances to get back to the Premier League this season

“Chelsea are big admirers of Summerville but TEAMtalk understands that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Wiliams is their priority target for the summer. Sources say that this season will almost certainly be Williams’ last with Athletic Bilbao as several top clubs queue up to sign him.

“The young forward signed a new contract in December, but it includes a tempting release clause of £43m that can be activated from the end of the season.”

Leeds United summer plans

This will be a relief for Leeds, as they will be desperate to keep hold of Summerville, although that is obviously going to depend on whether they win promotion to the top-flight.

The 22-year-old is a quality operator, and he deserves to be playing at the highest level, so a move does feel inevitable if Leeds remain in the Championship. Plus, it’s likely to be something the club needs to do from a financial perspective if they fail to go up.

So, it will be intriguing to see how it plays out, but the only focus for Summerville and all connected to Leeds is maintaining their excellent run as they look to finish in the automatic promotion places.

Farke's men are back in action on Friday night when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.