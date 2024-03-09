Highlights Leeds could benefit financially from selling Summerville in the upcoming window due to his contract expiring in 2026.

The potential sale could generate revenue for the Whites to reinvest in other areas, ensuring they remain within financial limits.

Despite interest from top clubs like Chelsea, holding onto Summerville could be beneficial in the long run for Leeds United.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is not at the top of Chelsea's target list ahead of the summer window, according to TEAMtalk.

The same outlet has reported that Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams is the man that Mauricio Pochettino's side are keen to target, as the West London side look to get themselves back on track.

Despite big spending, the Premier League giant's time under Todd Boehly hasn't been that successful.

However, the club could be willing to spend again in the summer, and Summerville is a player that they have eyed.

Scouts from the Blues have gone to watch him in action on numerous occasions this term and have been impressed with the Dutchman, but Williams seems to be their main target at the moment, with his £43m release clause potentially tempting them to switch their attention to the Bilbao man.

Leeds United could benefit from selling Crysencio Summerville

Summerville's contract at Elland Road expires in 2026 and with this in mind, the next window seems like the perfect time for the Whites to cash in on him when looking at his potential exit from a financial point of view.

It would be a surprise to see the winger put pen to paper on a new contract at this stage, with interest in his signature, so the Yorkshire club should be prepared for the possibility of his departure when the summer window opens.

It seems inevitable that the player will leave at some point and TEAMtalk have stated that he could go if a top club comes in for him.

If he does leave in the summer, that should generate plenty of money for the Whites who can go on and spend some of it - and it's not as if they don't have other valuable wingers at their disposal with Willy Gnonto and Dan James also at the club.

This sale revenue could also help them to remain within financial limits if they are close to breaching them.

With this in mind, it may not be the worst outcome for the Whites if Summerville made the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's stance on Crysencio Summerville could be a blessing in disguise for Leeds United

There has been plenty of activity in the wing department in recent times, with Luis Sinisterra permanently departing the club and Jack Harrison potentially set to follow him out of the door during the summer window.

With this in mind, it may not be the worst idea for Leeds to hang on to Summerville, who has been arguably their best player this term.

The Dutchman has 16 goals and nine assists in 2023/24 while, as per Whoscored, only two players average more key passes per 90 (2.9) than he does in the Championship this term, highlighting just what a source of creativity he has been.

2023/24 transfer activity involving other wingers at Leeds United Willy Gnonto Has attracted plenty of interest this season Jaidon Anthony Came in on loan and is due to return to AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season Jack Harrison Loaned to Everton and Leeds are open to selling him Luis Sinisterra Has sealed a permanent move to AFC Bournemouth Helder Costa Left the club in October

With Pochettino's side seemingly not having him as their number one target too, that should reduce the noise about this link and that will only help the 22-year-old to get his head down for the remainder of the campaign.

That should allow the winger to maximise his impact on the pitch, with his contributions between now and the end of the season potentially set to guide the Whites to promotion at the end of this term.

And regardless of which division Leeds are in next season, he could be a crucial asset, so retaining him could be very important.

If Leeds win promotion at the end of this term, he may even be tempted to sign a new deal, which would increase his valuation further.