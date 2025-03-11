Chelsea are reportedly leading Crystal Palace and Tottenham in the race to sign Sunderland teenage sensation Jobe Bellingham this summer.

According to Pete O'Rourke, transfer correspondent at Football Insider, the Black Cats are bracing to field offers for the 19-year-old if they do not achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Bellingham has already racked up 100 senior appearances before turning 20 and has been irreplaceable in the Sunderland side since his move to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City in July 2023.

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland stats (championship only) - per Transfermarkt 2023/24 2024/25 Games 45 (43 starts) 32 (32 starts) Goals 7 4 Assists 1 3

Enzo Maresca's Blues may be tipped to bring the highly-rated prospect to Stamford Bridge this summer, but they aren't the only side interested in Bellingham, with Tottenham and Palace scouts reportedly monitoring him, as well as a side overseas familiar with the Bellingham name.

Chelsea set to battle with Borussia Dortmund for Bellingham's signature

Pete O'Rourke has reported that both Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are the frontrunners in the race to land Jobe Bellingham this summer.

Dortmund have a track record of bringing in talented footballers from the Bellingham family, with brother Jude moving to Germany as a 17-year-old from Birmingham in 2020. His rapid development at Dortmund saw him make a move to Real Madrid, where he became one of the biggest stars in world football today.

Jobe departed Birmingham as a 17-year-old, too, but instead made a move to fellow Championship side Sunderland. After impressing in his first season at the Stadium of Light, he signed a contract extension until the summer of 2028.

So, Sunderland won't be under any pressure to sell the talented teenager this summer, but if transfer requests come from clubs in the top divisions, will their hands be forced to sanction a deal?

Sunderland will have to consider big-money offers for Bellingham regardless of promotion

Sunderland will most definitely have to contend with big clubs making a move for Jobe Bellingham this summer, something which they are expecting, according to O'Rourke.

Jobe Bellingham has proven himself a vital asset in the second tier, with over 100 appearances already in the Championship for both Sunderland and Birmingham.

The 19-year-old will be the subject of plenty of transfer talk if Sunderland do not secure promotion to the Premier League this season, but even if they do go up, there's a chance that this won't deter any potential suitors for the Birmingham academy product.

Many believe Bellingham has what it takes to be a major player in a club contesting in the biggest competitions football has to offer and not just because he is the brother of an England superstar.

It's looking increasingly likely that Bellingham will be playing in a traditional 'top five' league next season - and Sunderland fans will be hoping that they can secure promotion this season to retain the 19-year-old for their first season back in the top flight in nearly a decade.