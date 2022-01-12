Chelsea to consider current Birmingham City player’s future

Juan Familia-Castillo is set to be recalled from Birmingham City and loaned elsewhere by Chelsea according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old enjoyed more successful loans at AZ Alkmaar and ADO Den Haag last season but has struggled to acclimatise to the Championship and gain Lee Bowyer’s trust.

Bowyer has insisted on sticking to a three at the back formation this term which would have suited Familia-Castillo in the left wing back berth, but the manager regularly opted for Jeremie Bela out of position ahead of the youngster while first choice left back Kristian Pedersen was out injured.

Familia-Castillo’s contract runs out at Stamford Bridge at the end of next season and therefore it is important that he enhances his reputation in the eyes of potential suitors before that time.

That has not been the case at Birmingham, and being trusted with just one league start proves that, Familia-Castillo has actually made more appearances for the club’s U23 side than he has second tier ones this season.

With backing in the transfer market not forthcoming for Bowyer, Familia-Castillo returning to his parent club is best for both parties, it would likely mean that the Blues would have three vacant loan slots to fill in their squad to join Teden Mengi and Taylor Richards in pushing for a comfortable second half of the season.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Birmingham City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Ivan Sunjic Dinamo Zagreb Istra Hajduk Split NK Lokomotiva

It is not a slight on Familia-Castillo’s ability that it has not worked out, Chelsea take their loan management very carefully and clearly thought that the 21-year-old was capable of playing regularly in the Championship this term.

Whether his next loan will be in the EFL or overseas remains to be seen, sometimes it can just be the right club at the wrong time.

Bowyer does not have a reputation for blooding younger players and prioritising their development, which could point towards why Familia-Castillo did not see as much first team action as both he and his parent club would have liked.

The Championship is a very pressurised division and sometimes players can fall out of contention due to each fixture’s importance and their lack of experience dealing with it, rather than a lack of ability to make the leap.