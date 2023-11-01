Chelsea host Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea take on Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the last 16 of the EFL Cup.

Ideally, the Chelsea boss would like to use this fixture to further explore his squad against lower league opposition.

However Chelsea's injury list may prevent the Argentine from doing so.

Who is on Chelsea's injury list?

Some of Chelsea's biggest stars remain sidelined as they are yet to return from long term injuries.

England left-back Ben Chillwell continues to suffer from his hamstring injury and is not expected to make a return to fitness until December, according to the Telegraph.

Meanwhile £52m signing Christopher Nkunku, yet to make his Chelsea debut, will be unavailable for the Blackburn match but could make his return after the November international break, as per the Standard.

Similarly to Nkunku, former Southampton man Romeo Lavia is yet to debut for Chelsea, and he is expected to remain out until December.

Former Leicester City centre half Wesley Fofana has a ruptured ACL, and according to Talksport, his return date is still unknown.

The Chelsea squad is blessed with talent so a cup tie with Championship opposition presents an opportunity to give some game time to some assets who are not always included in a Premier League matchday squad.

However, Pochettino does not have as much wriggle room as he would like in this regard due to injuries.

The Blackburn Rovers clash would be an ideal scenario to utilise some young talent such as striker Armando Broja.

Broja impressed on a loan spell out at Southampton two seasons ago.

However, a knee injury is expected to keep him out until slightly later in November.

Defender Trevoh Chalobah is another player who is doubtful as he recovers from a knock.

Both Chalobah and Carney Chukuwumeka are players who, if fit, would be idea to play in this sort of fixture but Pochettino appears unlikely to be afforded this luxury.

According to the Standard, a couple of Chelsea players could make their return from injury against Blackburn Rovers should Mauricio Pochettino be willing to take that risk.

Enzo Fernandez, who cost the Blues a transfer fee of £107m , is in contention to be in the Chelsea squad which will take on Blackburn Rovers.

So too is Ukrainian international Mykhalo Mudryk who was finally starting to find some form earlier on this campaign.

Mudryk bagged two goals against London rivals Arsenal and Fulham.

Could an upset be on the cards?

Probably not.

Given the unlikelihood of Chelsea achieving a top four Premier League finish this season, Pochettino is likely to use the cup competitions as his way of finding glory this season.

Although his options are limited by injuries, Poch is likely to opt for as strong a starting 11 as possible in the Blackburn tie, whilst also making a couple of changes to give invaluable playing time to some of his lesser used assets.

This could make the EFL Cup quarter-finals beyond John Dahl Tomasson and Blackburn Rovers' reach.

However, English football has provided some great cup shocks over the years so they can dare to dream.