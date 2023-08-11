Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei is set to have a medical at Leicester City on Friday ahead of a proposed move to the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Leicestershire throughout the summer, but now looks set to finalise a move to the Foxes.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, a season long loan agreement has been reached between the two clubs to secure a move for the player.

Leicester faced late competition from Serie A side Genoa, but have won the race to Casadei’s signature.

It is unlikely he will feature in this weekend’s clash against Huddersfield Town, but he should become an important part of Enzo Maresca’s side once the deal is made official.

Who is Cesare Casadei?

The 20-year-old is a Chelsea youngster that joined the club’s academy in the summer of 2022.

The Italian spent the second half of last season out on loan with Reading, where he impressed many with his performances.

Casadei stood out in Paul Ince’s side, but the team’s overall performances were unable to avoid the club from suffering relegation to League One.

The midfielder returned to the Blues in the summer, with speculation surrounding his future in Mauricio Pochettino’s side ever since.

Casadei also linked up with the Italy U20 side at the U20 World Cup, held in Argentina over the summer.

Italy made their way to the final, but were unable to clinch the trophy.

A 1-0 loss to Uruguay earned Casadei a runners-up medal at the biennial tournament.

The player will now be aiming to receive greater playing time at a higher level having secured a loan move to Leicester.

Will Cesare Casadei earn enough playing time at Leicester City?

Leicester played a three-man midfield of Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfred Ndidi in their opening league game of the season, a 2-1 win over Coventry City.

However, Ndidi’s future at the King Power remains up in the air.

His departure could open up a space in the starting lineup that Casadei could fill.

He will face competition from Hamza Choudhury and Dennis Praet, but the Chelsea youngster will fancy his chances of earning his place in the team on a regular basis.

Leicester will be aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League this season, so the move to the Championship side will prove a step-up compared to Reading last term.

Maresca’s side return to action this weekend with a clash away to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Will Cesare Casadei be a good signing for Leicester City?

Casadei has a lot of potential and should be a very useful asset to have in the side.

The Italian should be suited to Maresca’s style of play, with his technical prowess suitable to a team that should see most of the ball in their games.

Working under Maresca could also be a great opportunity for Casadei given the level of talent that the manager has worked with previously in their career.

Their shared nationality may also help him in settling into a new club, as it won’t be easy moving around so much in a foreign country over the last 12 months at that age.