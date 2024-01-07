Highlights West Bromwich Albion's play-off hopes could be bolstered by the potential loan signing of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

After Andrey Santos was recalled from his loan deal at Nottingham Forest, a move for the Brazilian midfielder could help West Bromwich Albion play-off hopes this season.

Santos joined the Blues from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama last January after he helped the club to promotion back to Serie A. He came in with plenty of expectation, with his eight8 goals in 33 appearances as a teenager clearly impressing the Chelsea bosses.

He went straight back to Brazil on loan but returned to Chelsea for pre-season just to be loaned back out again. This time, it was to Forest, with former manager Steve Cooper signing the young midfielder on a season-long loan.

Sadly, his time with the Reds was disappointing. The midfielder made just two appearances for Forest and was largely absent from the matchday squads at The City ground.

He's been recalled by the West Londoners but Forest's loss could be the Baggies' gain.

Andrey Santos linked with West Brom in January

West Brom are one of many clubs linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Santos in the January transfer window, as they look to strengthen their midfield for the second half of the season.

A report by Graeme Bailey on HITC has claimed that West Brom are keen on a loan move for the Brazilian, although Sunderland are also in the race and boast an impressive record of developing young players.

The signing could be a big one for the Baggies if they can get it done. Many different clubs courted his signature last January, including Barcelona, PSG, and Newcastle, so it is clear that he is highly rated across Europe and a poor spell at Forest hasn't changed that.

Santos could help West Brom reach the play-offs this season

There is a supremely talented player in Santos, and if he can find his feet at West Brom then he can help the club reach the play-offs this season.

Described by Tim Vickery as "a box-to-box midfielder who has a goal in him", Santos could add some much-needed firepower to a side lacking the goals for a sustained promotion challenge this season.

With the least goals scored in the top eight (36, tied with Sunderland), West Brom need to find more goals from somewhere. While Brandon Thomas-Asante, John Swift, and Grady Diangana have chipped in with eight, six, and five goals respectively, the addition of Santos could help take them to the next level.

West Brom top scorers 2023/24 - Transfermarkt Player Appearances Goals Brandon Thomas-Asante 25 8 John Swift 19 6 Grady Diangana 21 5 Jed Wallace 23 3 Matt Phillips 19 3

Santos is an intelligent player with a great eye for a pass, who can quickly find a pass even while under pressure from the opposition defence, according to a scout report of the midfielder. Going forward he is effective, netting eight times for Vasco last season.

While he will likely be competing with Alex Mowatt and Yokuslu in central midfield, the Brazilian has the talent to earn himself a space in the side. If he can utilise his creativity in the midfield, he can unlock the forwards and create chances for them, hopefully adding to the West Brom goal tally himself as well.

If everything goes right, Santos will become a key player for West Brom and could be the addition that fires them into the play-offs this season. However, his time at Forest shows that nothing is guaranteed.