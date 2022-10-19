Chelsea stance on January move for Reading summer target revealed

Chelsea are weighing up whether to loan out Omari Hutchinson in January amid links with Reading.

The Royals were reportedly interested in signing the 18-year-old during the summer transfer window.

However, it was a switch from Arsenal to Chelsea that he made during that period, signing for the Blues on a permanent basis.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League giants opted to keep him at the club in order to get accustomed to his new surroundings.

They have also reported that a temporary switch is being considered for the turn of the new year, but no decision has yet been made.

It is believed that the move to Chelsea was made in part due to their greater experience with loaning young players out to suitable clubs compared to Arsenal.

Chelsea’s U21s coach Mark Robinson has confirmed that no conversations have yet been had over his immediate future, but that they are building towards him going out on loan eventually.

“We haven’t had those conversations yet,” said the coach, via The Athletic.

“It’s about getting players to a stage where they can go and have a good loan.

“That is part of my role with my staff, it’s to get those lads ready.

“We want it to be a successful loan, not a loan where someone is in and out of the side.

“You don’t want to go from playing every week at a good level to then not playing very often on loan, which is the next step.

“[Academy director] Neil Bath will be massively involved in that. It’s a much bigger decision than just me.

“I will just add my opinion.”

Hutchinson has yet to appear at senior level for Chelsea, but has been involved with the U21s side, having impressed in his nine appearances in the Premier League 2 so far this campaign.

The Verdict

Hutchinson has a lot of talent and should be targeting senior minutes at some point soon as he is set to turn 19 in the coming weeks.

Getting those minutes in the Premier League with Chelsea will be difficult given the level of competition at the club in the team’s attack.

But a loan to the Championship would be a great chance for him to prove himself at a high level, with Reading showing a previous interest.

January would be an ideal time, as his performances at underage level are showing that he is ready to take the next step in his career, which a loan would represent.