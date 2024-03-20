Highlights Ipswich Town and Sunderland are known for developing young talent through successful loan programs in the Championship.

Ipswich Town and Sunderland have both gained a reputation for fostering a productive environment for young loan players to thrive recently.

Last season, Manchester United's Amad Diallo shone for Sunderland, taking them to within an inch of the Championship play-off final.

The Ivorian winger netted 13 goals and provided four assists for the Black Cats as Tony Mowbray's side defied expectations following promotion from League One the previous season.

Ipswich Town have followed a similar trajectory to Sunderland, and following their promotion from League One last season, the Tractor Boys have gone from strength to strength under manager Kieran McKenna and currently sit third in the Championship table.

They've been spearheaded by Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson, who has 12 goal contributions this term.

Both clubs have shown they have the capabilities to allow young players to prosper, so it comes as a surprise to see them show little regard for young strikers Mason Burstow and Dane Scarlett.

Chelsea forward Burstow has a fearsome reputation at academy level and has already made his debut for the Blues. He has, however, struggled for minutes on loan at Sunderland, with the Black Cats struggling to build on last season's form.

Mason Burstow and Dane Scarlett Championship stats 23/24 as per Transfermarkt Player Team Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Mason Burstow Sunderland 20 1 1 895 Dane Scarlett Ipswich 12 0 0 145

​​​Tottenham's Scarlett has long been tipped to make the step-up to the first team but he did not make much of an impact on loan at Ipswich and returned to Chelsea ahead of January as a result.

Few expected Ipswich to have the season they are, and Scarlett was left behind as the Tractor Boys chase promotion to the Premier League.

Managerial turmoil has left Mason Burstow out in the cold

Sunderland loanee Mason Burstow applauding fans

Sunderland were rocked by the departure of manager Alex Neil last season. The Scot, who had guided them to promotion from League One, left the club just six games into the new season after disagreements with the board.

Sunderland quickly replaced Neil with Mowbray, and the Black Cats didn't look back as they secured an unlikely play-off place on the final day of the season.

Sunderland looked to be a young, hungry and progressive team with Mowbray, an experienced Championship manager, at the helm.

It felt like the perfect environment for Chelsea's Burstow to take his first steps into professional football.

Sunderland enjoyed a bright start to the season, and Burstow was entrusted with minutes, even if he didn't find the back of the net.

After a run of one win in five games, Mowbray was sacked in December, and Burstow found himself out of the team. The 20-year-old started seven games out of a possible 14 under the experienced coach but following his departure, has started just four times in the corresponding 19 games.

The Chelsea loanee's lack of goals have not helped his cause but neither have the changes in the dugout and it remains unclear how many more chances he'll get under interim boss Mike Dodds before the end of the current campaign.

Dane Scarlett a victim of Ipswich's success

Dane Scarlett shooting against Burnley

Scarlett has been widely revered among Tottenham fans ever since he made his debut for the club as a 16-year-old.

The English striker enjoyed a decent, if not eye-catching, loan spell at League One Portsmouth last season, making 34 appearances and scoring four goals.

It was hoped that he would enjoy a similar amount of game time whilst taking a step up at Championship Ipswich this season.

But their unprecedented rise to the cusp of the automatic promotion places left little room for Scarlett to grow and make mistakes.

He was given minutes off the bench but was never trusted with a starting berth and his loan was subsequently terminated in December, with Ipswich opting to bring in the more experienced Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth in January.

Burstow and Scarlett both have bright futures in the game but are approaching a crucial juncture in their careers. Their next loan move has to provide them with more game time, and Tottenham and Chelsea will be worried that their young strikers could stall without senior minutes.