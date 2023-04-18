Burnley were in a very tough spot when they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The financial difficulties that the club were put under were made pretty clear and it was easy to imagine the Clarets struggling with life back in the second tier.

But smart decisions from those in charge led to bringing in Vincent Kompany while also overhauling an ageing squad into a more robust and forward thinking set of players.

The sales of the likes of Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet, and Dwight McNeil helped ease the burden, but that money was reinvested smartly into building a side that ultimately dominated the Championship.

Are Burnley ready for life back in the Premier League?

However, one aspect of the club’s busy summer business that was left wanting was their reliance on the loan market.

Key figures in the team include Ian Maatsen, Jordan Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Nathan Tella.

All four are included in Whoscored’s best Burnley XI for the season, and three of them make up the side’s strong backline.

Re-signing these players in some capacity this summer could be crucial to the club’s survival in the Premier League.

The four know the system, know the squad and fit naturally as part of the team.

Burnley summer transfer plans

It has been reported that the Clarets are interested in pursuing another deal with Chelsea for Maatsen.

Given the state of the Blues’ own financial issues in relation to financial fair play rules, this is a deal that could be beneficial to both parties.

Maatsen is unlikely to have a future at Stamford Bridge given they already have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

Making the move to Burnley will earn Chelsea a transfer fee that they need while keeping Maatsen at a club where he will receive significant playing time at a high level.

The Lancashire club also reportedly have a €15 million clause that could make Beyer’s time at Turf Moor permanent.

While it is fair to wonder whether the German is worth that value, this could be a smart move for the team in order to have that continuity in the lineup between seasons.

His partnership with Harwood-Bellis has been the bedrock of the team’s impressive defensive record and Burnley should be looking to reunite the pair in the top flight.

Another loan for the Manchester City starlet would be a sensible move that could free up the funds to afford Beyer without taking too big of a dent in their transfer budget.

Meanwhile, Tella’s impressive record speaks for itself.

A tally of 17 goals and five assists from 38 league games has made him the club’s top scorer in the league this season.

Given Southampton look likely to suffer relegation themselves, this could be an opportune time to negotiate with the Saints over a permanent deal for the forward.

Sealing these deals early in the window can then give the club the chance to review their transfer budget for the remainder of the summer and give Kompany the opportunity to then focus on strengthening in other areas of importance, such as in attack.