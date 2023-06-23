Arsenal are facing serious competition from Chelsea for the capture of Romeo Lavia this summer.

According to Miguel Delaney, the Blues are stepping up their interest in the Southampton midfielder amid reports that Arsenal were close to agreeing a deal with the Saints.

Lavia proved a breakout star of Southampton’s relegation campaign last year.

Despite the team finishing 20th in the Premier League, the Belgian still earned plenty of praise for his performances for the struggling top flight side.

Who is interested in signing Romeo Lavia?

This has led to increased speculation over his future now that the club has returned to the Championship.

A number of clubs have been linked with signing the 19-year-old, including Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to build a midfield partnership of Lavia and Declan Rice, albeit they face stiff competition in the race for both signings.

Chelsea are now considered a serious threat in the race to sign Lavia from Southampton with the south coast club supposedly rubbing their hands at the prospect of two big sides looking to sign their talented youngster.

How much is Romeo Lavia worth?

Lavia signed for Southampton last summer from Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £10.5 million.

As part of that deal, City holds a buy-back clause that could see the Premier League champions re-sign the midfielder for £40 million.

However, this deal does not become active until the summer of 2024.

That means that Southampton are hoping to hold for a fee similar to this £40 million valuation, despite suffering relegation.

With two big clubs now set to go toe-to-toe for the signing of the Belgian, then perhaps this could be a realistic figure to value the player at.

Should Romeo Lavia sign for Arsenal or Chelsea?

The trajectory of both clubs based on last season gives a clear indication that Arsenal is the place to be.

Mikel Arteta has the team playing its best football in years and now has the Gunners competing for top silverware.

Meanwhile, Chelsea finished 12th and will be without European football next season.

However, the lavish spending under the new owners, as well the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, indicate that the Blues intend to be competitive again very quickly so a move to Stamford Bridge may still be quite appealing despite their current circumstances and poor form.