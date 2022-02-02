Chelsea set to rival Liverpool in transfer race for Fulham player

Chelsea are said to be keen on pouncing on Liverpool’s failure to sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho in January, as per a recent report by the Express.

The youngster appeared all set to complete a move to Anfield in the dying moments of the window, only for the deal to fall through at the last minute, thus meaning the attacking midfielder remained at Craven Cottage.

Although Liverpool remain confident of signing the player next summer on a free transfer, the door has now been opened for other clubs to potentially steal in for the wonderkid, with Chelsea looking to pounce.

Carvalho is now almost certain to depart for nothing as the Whites face up to the fact that they will leave their starlet when the summer runs around due to the fact that his contract is set to expire in that period.

The teenager has seven goals and four assist to his name so far this season and is rated as one of the best young players operating outside of the Premier League at the time of writing.

The Verdict

It would be a big blow for Liverpool if Chelsea were to come in and steal Carvalho off of them but at the same time it is something that Fulham surely would be against happening.

There is no doubt that Liverpool will have spoken to the Whites at length already about the prospect of resurrecting the deal in the summer.

This should therefore see the attacker still complete his move to Merseyside once his contract expires with the West London outfit.

For now though he will be focused on helping Fulham to gain promotion back to the Premier League after returning to top form in their colours over the past few weeks as he continues to show his goalscoring prowess on a regualr basis.