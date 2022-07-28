Chelsea set to offload player to EFL side on loan after recent Arsenal agreement

Reading are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea midfielder Omari Hutchinson, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The 18-year-old was linked with the Royals earlier in the summer, with Paul Ince’s side believed to have been keen on getting a deal over the line for his services.

However, he was an Arsenal player at that point and with the teenager being sold to Chelsea earlier this month, it was unclear where his future would lie, with the Blues potentially keen to monitor the midfielder before possibly sending him out on loan.

The second-tier side, however, look as though they have finally got their man with former England international Ince closing in on his signature, with the Berkshire side’s good relationship with Thomas Tuchel’s men paying dividends once again.

With Porto Mamadou Loum set to arrive at the club on a temporary basis as well, they are poised to fill five loan spots. Although the Royals could go on to secure more temporary deals, they are only allowed a maximum of five loanees in a matchday squad.

Hutchinson recorded six goals and six assists in 17 Premier League 2 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, though it remains to be seen whether he can translate that to a senior level with the teenager set to experience his first taste of football in the EFL.

The Verdict:

The only downside to this addition is the fact they have used up another loan spot – and with a couple of areas still needing to be addressed between now and the end of the window – they would have ideally left one or two free for a left wing-back and another striker to come in.

No one will doubt that their left wing-back area needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency – but an attacking midfielder is also needed to provide competition for Ovie Ejaria and Jeff Hendrick.

Replacing John Swift will be difficult – but the addition of Hutchinson should increase the amount of attacking firepower they have in midfield and that will help to take pressure off the likes of Lucas Joao and Shane Long to score most of their goals. Also able to play as a winger, the youngster’s versatility could be very handy.

This is not only a good move for the Royals – but also for the player and his parent club because he’s likely to get plenty of first-team opportunities at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and that’s what he needs if he wants to develop.

Now their attention must turn to the wing-back department – and another striker may be ideal too with George Puscas being linked with a fresh move away from the club in recent months.