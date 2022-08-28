Chelsea set to make transfer bid for League One player

Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards is attracting late transfer window interest from Premier League giants Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has long been a target for top flight sides since his Posh breakthrough last season, where he played 34 times in the second tier as they were in the end relegated from the second tier and into League One.

That did not stop the admirers circling earlier this summer though, with Crystal Palace having a bid rejected for Edwards’ services in the region of £4 million.

Tottenham have also been long-term admirers of Edwards, with Posh director of football Barry Fry confirming Spurs’ interest earlier in the year, but now Chelsea look set to jump to the top of the pack.

Fry revealed weeks ago that the Blues had become keen on the teenager after initially coming to watch their loan player Lucas Bergstrom, but after watching him in action this past weekend against Derby County, Thomas Tuchel’s recruitment team are now readying an official offer for the centre-back.

It has previously been claimed by Fry that any deal to take Edwards away from the Weston Homes Stadium will be in excess of £10 million and higher than the fee that saw Ivan Toney head to Brentford.

The Verdict

Despite being part of a defence that over the course of the whole Championship 2021-22 season conceded 87 times, Edwards impressed scouts with his ball-playing abilities at the back.

And his emergence in the last year as a regular for the England under-19’s side has only enhanced his profile – being a London boy as well will make a move to a team like Chelsea very attractive.

Peterborough though will only deal on terms that are acceptable to them, as they have proven in the past when getting significant fees for players like Ivan Toney despite being a League One side.

Chelsea have the kind of money that Posh want for Edwards to splash, and if they agree to loan him back to the third tier club for the rest of the season, then a deal can probably be easily done.