Premier League club Chelsea are in 'advanced talks' to sign Norwich City winger Alex Matos, as detailed in a Twitter update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

As per a report from Norwich-based outlet Pink'Un, the Blues have been watching over the 18-year-old for a while, which led the Canaries to offer him a professional deal back in 2021.

The exciting winger has featured eight times for Norwich at U18 level this season, however, the majority of his minutes have come within Premier League with the club's U21s.

The highly-rated academy prospect is yet to breakthrough at first-team level, with Chelsea striving to secure his signature at this stage.

Romano's update on the young winger has suggested that the deal has entered its closing stages, which makes Chelsea's pursuit of Matos that little bit easier.

It is expected that the deal will be a free transfer, however, there are various add-ons that will be inserted into his contract, should no complications arise and the Premier League giants strike an agreement.

It is believed that other Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on Matos' situation, however, it is the Blues who have been the most persuasive.

The young winger featured for Chelsea's development side in a recent friendly against Charlton Athletic, with Matos registering two assists and the Blues ran out as 3-0 winners.

Interestingly, the teenager arrived at Norwich at U12 level from Luton Town, similar to the situations of Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis, with Chelsea being one of several clubs who were interested at the time.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see, if it ever becomes public, what add-ons that Norwich will have on Matos should he go and secure this move to Chelsea.

Evidently a very exciting talent, who produced in this trial game against the Addicks, it is difficult to see Chelsea not continuing their pursuit of the rising talent.

Chelsea have clearly continued to keep tabs on Matos since U12 level and continue to believe that he has the ability required to continue his progress at a club that has produced some fantastic individuals over the years.

Similarly, the Canaries have produced some excellent talents over the years too, with Matos certainly another success story.

Whilst add-ons will be inserted into his Chelsea contract which could generate the Canaries some good money over the next few years, it is still disappointing when you do not get to see an academy graduate in the first-team setting.