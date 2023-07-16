The nature of the Football League pyramid means that clubs in the Championship can be raided for quality coming through at academy level, and with Sunderland proving to be a real hot bed of talent, lots of eyes are typically placed on their youth set up.

Looking at the current first-team at The Stadium of Light, you have someone like Dan Neil who has gained interest from the Premier League and if you look on the fringes of the senior playing squad, you see the likes of Chris Rigg and Tom Watson, both of whom have experienced the first-team set up on Wearside.

Of course, there are lots of talents associated with the Championship outfit when looking deeper into the club's academy ranks and there has been a battle between two Premier League giants for an Academy of Light goalkeeper.

Which Sunderland player are Chelsea closing in on amidst interest from Man City?

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Chelsea will win the race to sign 14-year-old Sunderland goalkeeper Toby Bell, who has been of interest to the Blues and Manchester City for quite a while now.

The report suggests that the Premier League champions had placed themselves well to secure the signing of the teenager, however, Chelsea have come in with a superior offer that has paved the way for the London club to near his signature.

Chelsea's package includes a place at a top school in west London, placing an importance on his education which can sometimes be ignored when the bright lights of a professional football career are in a player's immediate vision.

As also detailed in the report, it is expected that a tribunal will settle the compensation involved in this deal and there is an expectation, if Bell succeeds and goes on to play for Chelsea at first-team level and for England, that the Black Cats will receive a fee that goes into seven-figures.

Sunderland have produced some fantastic shot-stoppers over the years, with current goalkeeper Anthony Patterson being a fine example of exactly that, whilst England's number one, Jordan Pickford, also progressed through the academy ranks at The Stadium Of Light.

What else is happening at Sunderland on the transfer front?

Sunderland have a real battle on their hands to keep hold of striker Ross Stewart, and there is now three Championship clubs who have been running the rule over the exciting front man.

As per Alan Nixon, Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke City are keen on the Scotsman and could all make their respective moves in trying to lure the 26-year-old away from Wearside.

Stewart spent the vast majority of last season out injured but when he was available, he posted back a fantastic scoring record of 10 goals in just 13 matches.

Stewart's Sunderland contract is set to expire next summer and Nixon's report has suggested that the Black Cats may be tempted to cash in this summer, although they will have a price that they will be eager not to stray away from.