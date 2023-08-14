Highlights Chelsea have beaten Liverpool to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, as reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Southampton have already lost Tino Livramento to Newcastle and are set to lose James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

Lavia has held a small gathering to celebrate his move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have fended off competition from fellow Premier League giants Liverpool to secure the signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Lavia has been the subject of speculation throughout this summer and this is one reason why his involvement in the Saints' first team has been limited this season.

It was unclear whether Russell Martin's side were going to try and hold on to their best assets after managing to retain the majority of their key stars during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

But Tino Livramento has moved to Newcastle, James Ward-Prowse looks set to finalise his move to West Ham United and Lavia looks set to follow the Englishman out of the exit door at St Mary's.

They may still have Kyle Walker-Peters and other excellent assets at their disposal - but they will have cashed in on three of their biggest stars if Ward-Prowse and Lavia finalise moves away from the south coast.

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia's situation?

Tavolieri has reported that the midfielder's representatives are now "being formal" on the player heading to Stamford Bridge, which isn't a good sign for the Reds who will have wanted to win the race for the Belgian.

The same journalist had previously stated that Lavia was keen on a switch to Anfield but with the Blues making a bid that was acceptable before Jurgen Klopp's side, that may have been the key factor for the West London side in this race.

Yesterday, talkSPORT reported that the Reds were expected to submit a £55m offer for the player which would have matched the Blues' offer, but it seems as though that has come too late.

The player has even held a gathering with friends to celebrate his imminent switch to Stamford Bridge, which would indicate that this race is now all but over.

Chelsea also look set to beat Liverpool in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caciedo, which is a big boost for Mauricio Pochettino's side who are crying out for more depth and quality in the middle of the park.

Is Romeo Lavia making the right move?

Lavia may not be guaranteed a starting spot at Stamford Bridge like he would have been at St Mary's and this is one potential negative of this deal.

Considering the Blues are prepared to fork out so much on the Saints' star though, that would indicate that he will be a key part of the first team during the 2023/24 campaign.

It's just a massive shame for the Belgian that the West London outfit aren't competing in Europe because that may have allowed Lavia to make a very decent number of appearances in Pochettino's first team.

However, there's a real chance the Blues can get themselves back into Europe by finishing in a high position at the end of this season and considering they don't need to worry about Europe, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them finish in the top four.

The future seems to be bright at Stamford Brudg despite their league finish last season, so this is certainly an exciting move for Lavia, as long as he gets enough time on the pitch to shine.