Chelsea set to beat Championship club to signing of recently departed Fulham man

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, a report from Sky Sports has claimed.

Bettinelli is currently a free agent following his release from Fulham at the end of last season, which he spent on loan at Middlesbrough.

The 29-year-old was reportedly in talks with Birmingham City earlier this month, with the Blues in need of cover between the posts as Neil Etheridge recovers from Covid-19.

Now however, it seems as though Bettinelli will instead be on his way to Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to this latest update, the goalkeeper has agreed a two-year deal with Chelsea, which will keep him with last season’s Champions League title winners until the summer of 2023.

It is thought that Bettinelli will undergo a medical at Chelsea on Tuesday, before signing that contract with the London club.

Birmingham have now signed another ‘keeper of their own this summer, with Matija Sarkic joining on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The Verdict

I don’t think you can blame Bettinelli for taking an opportunity such as this.

While he may be third choice to Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge, the chance to play for a club of that size would surely be too good to turn down for the 29-year-old.

Indeed, that could present an opportunity for Bettinelli to be part of a team competing for some of the biggest titles in world football, something any player would surely want to do.

As for Birmingham, the fact that they have now got the goalkeeper they needed with the signing of Sarkic, means missing out on Bettinelli ought to not be too big a concern for the Championship club.