Chelsea have been forced to reduce their asking price for Ipswich Town transfer target Armando Broja this summer.

According to the Express, the forward will be available for a cut-rate price in comparison to his January tag, which was £50 million.

Broja was the subject of transfer interest during the winter market, but a permanent deal could not be agreed.

Instead, the striker was sent on loan to Fulham, where he made eight league appearances before returning to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old’s outings appearances in the league all came from the bench thanks to the form of Rodrigo Muniz, as he contributed zero goals and one assist, with Fulham coming 13th in the Premier League table.

Ipswich Town’s Armando Broja interest

Ipswich are reportedly one of the clubs weighing up a possible move for Broja this summer.

It is understood that his £50 million asking price has been knocked down to £30 million ahead of the summer market opening next month.

The Tractor Boys are planning for life back in the top flight, having earned promotion to the Premier League under Kieran McKenna.

Chelsea targeted the appointment of McKenna as their newest manager, but the Northern Irishman is instead set to remain at Portman Road and sign a new long-term deal with the Suffolk outfit.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage 131 75 36 20 57.25

Broja could now go the other way, with Ipswich hoping to strengthen their attacking options for their top flight return.

Ipswich have not competed in the Premier League since 2002, but earned an impressive second place finish in the Championship to achieve back-to-back promotions.

This led to speculation over McKenna’s future, with Brighton and Manchester United also linked with the 38-year-old coach.

Ipswich will face competition from Wolves and West Ham, as well as AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, in the race to sign Broja this summer, although it remains to be seen whether any club will meet the £30 million asking price set by Chelsea.

The Blues will be hoping to raise funds prior to 30 June in order to help their compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Ipswich’s impressive Championship promotion

Ipswich gained promotion to the Championship in 2023, having finished second in League One with a point tally of 98.

A haul of 96 points in the Championship proved enough to secure a second consecutive promotion, finishing one point behind champions Leicester City.

Southampton will join the pair in preparing for life in the top flight, having earned promotion through the play-offs.

Their 1-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday secured their place back in the Premier League at the first attempt.

Ipswich Town could still be priced out of Armando Broja deal

Chelsea have a very weak negotiating position this summer, as it is clear to everybody that they need to raise funds in order to comply with PSR.

Nobody came close to paying the £50 million they were hoping to get for Broja in January, and the closer it gets to June 30 without a deal, the likelier that price tag is to drop even further.

Ipswich should hold out and wait to see if Chelsea decide to cash in at a lower price before weighing up a permanent move for Broja.

While he is a talented young forward, he is not worth the £30 million being touted for his services based on this past season's form - especially for a club that just gained promotion.