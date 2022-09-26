Chelsea revelation emerges as Sheffield United star’s transfer stance on January switch reported

Chelsea did make an approach to Sheffield United regarding the services of Sander Berge during the summer transfer window, according to this morning’s report from The Star.

The Blues were on the prowl for another midfielder at the time – and asked the Blades about taking the Norwegian away from Bramall Lane on a loan deal – but their advances were rejected.

According to the same outlet, this was because United weren’t open to temporary offers for the 24-year-old and wouldn’t even consider a loan deal even if there was an option to make the agreement permanent in the future.

With this, the Blues decided to move on to other targets in the end, denying the midfielder a move with Club Brugge also being knocked back in their quest to lure Berge away from South Yorkshire as their offer fell below the second-tier side’s valuation.

With the summer window now passing, the Norwegian and his representatives aren’t expected to push for a move away from Bramall Lane during the winter, with the 24-year-old set to stay put to see whether Paul Heckingbottom’s men can get themselves back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Their board may still be open to offers in January though, with the player set to enter the last year of his contract next summer.

The Verdict:

It’s no surprise they rejected loan offers – because it wouldn’t have generated a huge amount of revenue for the Blades and in their quest to get back to the top flight – they either needed a hefty amount of money or to retain him.

In the end, they have decided to keep hold of him and if he can stay fit, the 24-year-old could end up being the difference between promotion and remaining in the second tier once more.

It’s a bit of a surprise that Graham Potter’s side made an approach – because although Berge has shown real quality during his career – he was plying his trade in the second tier last season and may have taken time to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge.

And considering they would have only been taking him on a temporary deal initially, it may not have been worth forking out a considerable loan fee to lure him to the English capital.

For the player, this is a chance he may have jumped at, even if he wasn’t going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at first. The possibility of becoming a key player there and the chance to play Champions League football would have probably been enough for him to make the move.