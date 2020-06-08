Chelsea reportedly heading Arsenal in race for EFL signing

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Arsenal remain keen on signing Nathan Collins from Stoke City and it is the Blues who are in pole position with them most likely to launch a move for the player.

We’re seeing the big clubs in this country dip into the EFL more and more these days and, with the summer window potentially set to see a lack of expensive foreign imports given the current situation, perhaps this could be the market where home-grown players really come to the fore.

Indeed, Collins is one of the brightest defenders outside of the Premier League and both Chelsea and Arsenal are thought to be still keen on him.

The report says that the Blues are closest to making a move for him, too, so perhaps Frank Lampard is ready to strike having recently gone for Timo Werner of Red Bull Leipzig.

The Verdict

Collins is a good young player and with Stoke missing out on a return to the Premier League this season, it seems as though there could be a good chance he moves on from the club in the next market.

Chelsea are appearing as the side at the front of the queue, so let’s see if he swaps Stoke for Stamford Bridge.