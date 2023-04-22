Burnley boss Vincent Kompany engaged in a three-hour phone call with Chelsea regarding the vacancy at Stamford Bridge following last weekend's game against Brighton and Hove Albion, according to Nathan Gissing.

The Belgian is believed to be on the shortlist for the top job in the English capital following Graham Potter's departure, with Frank Lampard only taking charge until the end of the season.

If Lampard was hoping to use this opportunity as a way of trying to get the job permanently again, it hasn't gone well for him with the Blues' legend enduring a poor start to his second managerial spell at Stamford Bridge.

Currently on course to secure a midtable finish, that isn't anywhere near good enough considering the stature of the club and the fact Todd Boehly has invested a sizeable amount of money in the club since his arrival.

Vincent Kompany phone call

They will now be on the prowl for a manager who can do much better than Potter and Lampard - and have taken an interest in Kompany who could see his side win the Championship title this afternoon.

According to journalist Gissing, the Premier League giants have even made contact with Kompany regarding the top job and held a lengthy call with the Belgian following last weekend's defeat against Brighton.

However, he isn't the only candidate in the race with Mauricio Pochettino also believed to be in the frame to secure the job.

The Argentine may feel as though he has unfinished business in England following spells at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Key concern for Chelsea

Sky Sports News have claimed that Chelsea are concerned about Kompany's lack of experience and that's perhaps understandable considering the 37-year-old hasn't managed in the English top flight before.

The ex-Manchester City captain has managed a top-flight team before but that experience came in Belgium with Anderlecht, where he was probably the subject of less media scrutiny than he would be if he made the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Should Vincent Kompany make this potential move?

Burnley seems like the perfect place for the young manager right now because expectations won't be too high at Turf Moor and that could allow him to thrive with the pressure off.

Of course it will be a difficult task for him to keep the Clarets afloat and whilst his stock is high, it may make sense for him to move on now.

But he may benefit from showing loyalty to the second-tier league leaders and his CV would allow him to win other good jobs in the future, even if things don't work out for the best in Lancashire next season.

Not only did he have an excellent playing career - but has also managed Anderlecht and endured a very good season this term with the Clarets.

He would have a huge amount of work to do in a short space of time at Stamford Bridge if he moved to the English capital, so he should reject the Blues job if the opportunity came up.

In terms of whether the Blues have actually contacted Kompany, they would surely have to have permission from the Clarets prior to making this phone call, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops.