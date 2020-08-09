Chelsea prepared to better any offer for Leeds United and Liverpool target

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to better any offers for Leeds United and Liverpool target Ben White, with Brighton understood to value the defender at £40 million.

The 22-year-old is in demand after a hugely impressing season on loan with the Whites – featuring in every game as he helped Marcelo Bielsa’s side secure promotion while conceding the fewest goals and keeping the most clean sheets in the division.

Leeds are hoping to sign the defender permanently ahead of their first season in the top flight for 16 years and, according to Sky Sports, have had offers of £18.5 million and £22 million rejected by Brighton already.

It appears they’re going to face some tough competition for the Seagulls player as the Daily Star has reported that Chelsea are prepared to better any offer tabled for the defender.

The report claims that Liverpool are set to make a £20 million opening bid for White, who is valued at double that by Brighton.

It is understood that Chelsea will not be deterred by the price-tag and are ready to spend big after the end of their transfer ban.

The Verdict

This will likely make concerning reading for the Elland Road faithful.

White was sensational for them last season and a masterstroke of a loan signing. Landing him permanently would be a fantastic bit of business but it appears they may be pipped by Chelsea.

The London club seem as though they’re about to throw their significant financial weight around to get this one done.

It’s tough to see Leeds going up to the £40 million asking price, which may mean White moves elsewhere.