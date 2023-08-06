Chelsea's spending spree under Todd Boehly's ownership has showed no signs of slowing down.

The American businessman spent an obscene amount of money trying to transform the squad last summer and in January 2023 after taking over from long-serving owner Roman Abramovich, but their 12th-placed Premier League finish was downright dismal.

There has been significant changes though this summer with a big clearout of the books - the likes of Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and many, many more first-team players have been sold and mainly replaced by up and coming young talents.

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have strengthened the Blues' attack whilst Axel Disasi is a new addition to the Chelsea defence, but one area they have been looking to add in that they haven't yet done so is in midfield.

Teenager Lesley Ugochukwu has been captured from Stade Rennais but there are signs that he could be loaned out to Strasbourg, and with Chelsea's long pursuit of Moises Caicedo not proving fruitful whatsoever, Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment team could now look elsewhere.

And according to the Daily Mail, they are now ready to trigger a £20 million release clause in the contract of 24-year-old Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams in addition to trying to land Caicedo still.

Adams is currently out injured for United as they get ready to start their 2023-24 Championship campaign and is expected back in September following hamstring surgery, but there is a chance he never plays for the Whites again if Chelsea get their way.

Who is Tyler Adams?

Under Jesse Marsch's management, Leeds snapped up Adams last summer for a mammoth fee of £20 million from RB Leipzig.

Marsch had managed Adams at Leipzig and brought him to Elland Road, having previously played for the New York Red Bulls as well earlier in his career.

For Leeds in his debut season, Adams played 26 times at the base of the midfield but his 2022-23 campaign was ended abruptly and early in March when he suffered a hamstring tear, putting him on the sidelines for the remainder of Leeds' relegation battle.

As well as playing at Premier League and Bundesliga level, Adams is also an established international for the United States, playing 36 times for his national team in his career so far.

What is Tyler Adams' situation at Leeds United?

Adams signed a bumper five-year contract when arriving at Elland Road last summer, meaning he still has four years to go on the deal that runs until June 2027.

However, like many United players, Adams had a relegation release clause penned into his contract and that is believed to be of the same value that he signed for 12 months ago.

Leeds have already lost a number of senior players this summer but they have mostly departed on loan deals in order to restore the wage bill to more of a reasonable level.

With the amount of clubs that have showed an interest in Adams over the summer though, it's hard to believe that no-one is going to activate his release clause - and it looks as though Chelsea are looking to pounce on that.