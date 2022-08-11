Chelsea plotting transfer bid for in-demand EFL player

Premier League club Chelsea are considering a bid for Ronnie Edwards at Peterborough according to Barry Fry via the Peterborough Telegraph.

The young player has been impressing for Posh and there have been plenty of teams from across the Football League that now want to sign the defender up.

There’s been clubs in the Premier League too plotting transfer bids to try and snap up the youngster – and one of the latest teams is Chelsea according to Peterborough’s own Barry Fry. He confirmed that the Blues had mentioned about a deal for the player but that a transfer bid had yet to be placed from Thomas Tuchel’s side for Edwards.

Since becoming a first-team player with the Posh, he has been excellent despite his age. Making his league debut when Peterborough managed a League One promotion, he went on to feature in 34 league games in the Championship for the club and impressed many.

He became a key player in their side and plenty of other teams in the division began to see the talent on display from Edwards. With the club then relegated back down to League One and having to play their football in the third tier again, there are now teams in the pyramid higher than Peterborough who want to try and sign the defender.

Now, Barry Fry has confirmed that Chelsea are one of the teams in the Premier League that are considering a bid for his services. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph about the Blues wanting to sign the player, he said: “I’ve had conversations with people at Chelsea who are in the know and who would be involved in any decision-making,” Fry stated. “They came to watch Lucas, but they were taken by Ronnie. They haven’t made a bid yet, but there are three weeks until the transfer window closes. They certainly like him.

“Virtually the entire Premier League know about Ronnie and it’s interesting to see members of his England Under 19 team attracting attention now. Chelsea signed one last week and Southampton have just made a big bid for another of the players (Liam Delap). I have had big clubs asking to be kept informed if anyone does bid for Ronnie.” The Verdict Considering how Edwards played in the Championship last season, in a team near the relegation zone and given his age, it isn’t surprising that clubs higher up the pyramid want to sign him. For Peterborough, the defender is one of their brightest talents to come through the ranks in recent years and they’ll understandably want the player to stay at Posh so that he can continue to develop and become one of the best in his position in the Football League. However, with Premier League clubs wanting to try and sign him, they may have to just cash-in on the defender. The offers from Tottenham and Chelsea would have to be fairly big to make Peterborough and Barry Fry consider selling him, so it would mean that their first-team squad could have some money injected into it. As for the player, even if he was loaned back out, being allowed to play with some of the best players in the world and in the best league in England would be a fantastic move for Edwards this window.