Chelsea plotting summer transfer swoop for ten-goal EFL winger

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a summer transfer swoop for Brentford winger Said Benrahma according to RMC Sport.

The report claims that the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City are also interested in reaching an agreement with the Championship club to sign the Algerian winger.

Benrahma has been hugely impressive with Brentford this season, and has chipped in with ten goals and eight assists in his 34 appearances for the Bees.

A move to Chelsea could be a tempting proposition for Benrahma as well, with the Blues well in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, in what is Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford are going strongly themselves in the second tier of English football though, and are currently sat fourth in the Championship table with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

A place in the automatic promotion places looks unlikely for Thomas Frank’s side, and they’ll be hoping they can hit the ground running when the season gets back underway this weekend.

RMC Sport also claim that Brentford are looking for a fee in the region of £35.5million for Benrahma, so it’ll be interesting to see whether any club will stump up their somewhat hefty asking price for the winger.

Benrahma and his team-mates will be keen to pick up a much-needed three points when they take on promotion rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Verdict:

I’m not sure Chelsea would be the right move for him in the summer.

I’m not doubting for a second that he’s not good enough to play his football in the Premier League, because I truly believe that he’s more than capable of doing just that in the near future.

Benrahma has been brilliant for Brentford, and I’m expecting him to leave the club in the summer if they aren’t promoted into the top-flight under the management of Thomas Frank.

I don’t think he’d be getting the regular minutes he needs to further his development with Chelsea though, and there will be more tempting propositions out there.