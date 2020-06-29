Chelsea player stance should boost Coventry and QPR hopes of deal

Both Coventry City and QPR could well be buoyed by the news that Chelsea are looking to get forward Ike Ugbo out on loan in the next transfer window as they aim to get him on the next step of his progression.

Coventry Live has reported that the Blues are keen to get him on a loan deal again for next season, having spent time away from the club already in the past, and they also refer to the fact that the Sky Blues and the Hoops are both potential destinations for the forward.

The pair are likely to come up against each other in the Championship next season with QPR’s play-off challenge faltering since the restart and one of them may well have Ugbo in their ranks, though it remains to be seen if that ends up being the case.

The Verdict

Chelsea have a huge number of good young players on their books and have for some time, meaning it’s hard for them to work their way into the first-team – especially with the senior stars they have getting put on top of that.

Ugbo is one man trying to force his way in but a loan could be ideal for him next season and both QPR and Coventry appear to be taking a look.