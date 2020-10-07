Chelsea player signed by Mourinho wanted by Watford and Middlesbrough

Watford and Middlesbrough are tracking Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman, according to Goal.com.
The 26-year-old defender was signed by Jose Mourinho from German outfit Augsburg in the summer of 2015 and played 23 times in all competitions in his first campaign in England.
However, the Ghanaian’s last Chelsea appearance came against Leicester on the final day of the 2015-2016 campaign.
Since then, Rahman has enjoyed three separate loan spells at Schalke, whilst also other brief stints at Reims and most recently La Liga outfit Mallorca, although he featured only five times.
Goal are reporting that the defender has been training at Chelsea’s Cobham training base in recent weeks and has
played in training ground friendlies against both AFC Wimbledon and Crystal Palace in a bid to maintain fitness levels.
And now both Middlesbrough and Watford, who’re interested in a season-long loan deal, are prepared to give the Ghana international a lifeline in England, with his chances at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard expected to be limited.
The Verdict
Given Rahman’s experience in both European football and on the international stage, this would be an outstanding signing for either of these sides.
However, there appears to be a slight element of risk – with Rahman having only played 10 matches in the previous two seasons and hasn’t featured competitively since undergoing knee surgery back in January whilst at Mallorca.
But considering it would be a loan, it’s a no-brainer.
