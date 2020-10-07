Chelsea player signed by Mourinho wanted by Watford and Middlesbrough

And now both Middlesbrough and Watford, who’re interested in a season-long loan deal, are prepared to give the Ghana international a lifeline in England, with his chances at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard expected to be limited.

The Verdict

Given Rahman’s experience in both European football and on the international stage, this would be an outstanding signing for either of these sides.

However, there appears to be a slight element of risk – with Rahman having only played 10 matches in the previous two seasons and hasn’t featured competitively since undergoing knee surgery back in January whilst at Mallorca.

But considering it would be a loan, it’s a no-brainer.