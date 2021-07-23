Chelsea player set to depart Stamford Bridge again as EFL club look set to strike agreement

Coventry City are set to sign Chelsea academy graduate Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan next week, as reported by The Athletic.

The teenage left-back spent last season with Charlton Athletic, as The Addicks narrowly missed out on the play-off positions. The full-back made 34 appearances last season, scoring the winner against Doncaster Rovers in a 1-0 win in April to mark his first goal in senior football.

The report states that Charlton were very keen on taking the 19-year-old back on loan, but Chelsea, as well as Maatsen himself, wanted the next step to be Championship football.

Maatsen spent the early stages of pre-season with the first-team squad at Chelsea, but he was not involved in the club’s squad that travelled to the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

The same Athletic piece states that Maatsen is one of the club’s more promising players at present and his contract keeps him at Chelsea until June 2024.

The verdict

This is a deal that makes sense and would benefit all involved.

For Chelsea, the young full-back will be continuing his development in a highly competitive and strong division, whilst Maatsen himself will believe that he has earned an opportunity to progress to this level.

Also, Maatsen is very much an attack-minded full-back, and with Coventry intending to deploy the teenager as a left wing-back, he will be very well suited to the club’s system.

For Coventry, they are bringing in another exciting, young left-back who has plenty of potential. Norwich City’s Sam McCallum spent last season with The Sky Blues and enjoyed an excellent third spell with the club.

