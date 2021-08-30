Chelsea player set for EFL switch as transfer deadline looms

Championship side Blackpool are closing in on a season-long loan move for Chelsea full-back Dujon Sterling, according to football.london.

The Blues reportedly opened contract talks with the 21-year-old last month with his current deal expiring in less than a year, and although he is yet to make a full first-team breakthrough at Stamford Bridge, Sterling has impressed manager Thomas Tuchel with his ability to place at wing-back.

With this, the Premier League side were keen to get him tied down to a new deal and as per the same football.london report, a fresh two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months has been agreed between the two parties.

The right-back has only played a very limited amount of football since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic though, last going out on loan to Wigan Athletic in the 2019/20 campaign but only making eight Championship appearances during that season.

And his only full season of professional football in his career so far came at Coventry City, where he made an impressive 38 appearances for the Sky Blues in League One and helped Mark Robins’ side secure an impressive eighth-place following their promotion from the fourth tier.

He is now set to link up with Neil Critchley’s Blackpool where he will be hoping to make his mark in the second tier as a regular starter, becoming the Lancashire side’s 11th signing of the summer.

The Verdict:

After impressing Thomas Tuchel, he will no doubt be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Bloomfield Road and will not only provide the defensive solidity that the Seasiders will crave in their quest to remain in the Championship, but also offer a lot going forward.

Blackpool fans may have reservations about the fact he’s only played a limited amount of football in recent years – but the fact Chelsea officials have been willing to offer him a new deal just goes to show the 21-year-old is back to his best.

This is the sort of signing Neil Critchley needs – someone who has no shortage of motivation to do well and has the ability to keep them afloat in the Championship.

Considering the money they will generate in the Premier League, Tuchel’s side are unlikely to demand a loan fee for his services and take on a decent chunk of his wages, on the condition he receives a regular starting spot in Lancashire.

And if this deal works out, it could be crucial to Blackpool’s hopes of staying in the second tier. The key will be keeping him fit as they look to play him every week.