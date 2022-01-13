Chelsea player seals temporary switch away from Stamford Bridge to sign for EFL club

MK Dons have completed the loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, the Dons have confirmed.

Cumming started the 2021/22 campaign with Gillingham, with the 22-year-old proving to be an integral figure for the relegation-battling Gills.

Joining as the club’s second signing this month, Cumming has already kept a clean sheet at the Stadium MK this calendar year, with Gillingham securing a 0-0 draw at Stadium MK on New Years’ Day.

Quiz: Can you name which club MK Dons signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 1) Scott Twine Swindon Port Vale Rochdale Rotherham

The highly-rated Chelsea goalkeeper enjoyed a productive loan spell at nearby Stevenage last season, with Cumming keeping 18 clean sheets in 47 appearances for the Hertfordshire outfit.

Possessing the statistics to back up the hype around his name, Cumming has registered 96 saves this season, the highest figure in England’s top four divisions, whilst his 74.6% save percentage ranks fourth in the third-tier.

The verdict

Cumming is progressing at an exciting yet steady rate in his young career thus far, with the 22-year-old enjoying excellent spells with Stevenage and Gillingham.

The Dons have reacted quickly after it was confirmed that first-choice shot-stopper Andrew Fisher had made the move to Swansea City to link back up with Russell Martin.

However, they have not panicked and rushed a decision, instead, they have brought in a goalkeeper with evident quality, with statistics to back up the excitement.

Cumming will be thrown straight into the deep end with the Dons hoping to maintain their position in the play-offs.

But, he is a player that will have every bit of confidence in his ability and will be hoping to demonstrate that when he gets the opportunity.