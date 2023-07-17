Despite not even finishing top of League One last season, a lot is expected of Ipswich Town upon their return to the Championship next month after four years away.

The Tractor Boys struggled in the third tier of English football for three years, but under Kieran McKenna they blasted their way to automatic promotion - despite being behind Plymouth Argyle - and they scored 101 goals in the process.

Ipswich's attack was a sight to behold at times with Conor Chaplin leading the way with his 26 goals in a number 10 role, with Freddie Ladapo, Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead and Marcus Harness all significantly contributing as well.

There is still a need to add to their attacking options for the upcoming season though, with squad rotation set to play a big part for McKenna.

And another top young talent could be heading to Portman Road as according to TWTD, Chelsea teenager Omari Hutchinson is a target for Town this summer.

The 19-year-old could give McKenna another option in the number 10 role as well as on both flanks, with his primary position out wide being on the right and cutting in onto his stronger left foot.

Who is Omari Hutchinson?

Hutchinson spent his academy days with multiple clubs, starting off at Chelsea before playing for Charlton Athletic and Arsenal too, but despite signing professional terms with the Gunners he was snapped up by Chelsea again last summer for an undisclosed fee.

He had starred for Arsenal's under-21's the season prior which led to Chelsea re-signing the wing wizard, and the Jamaica international picked up where he left off in that age group for the Blues.

Hutchinson scored eight times and notched 10 assists in 25 under-21's outings and it led to his first-team debut back in January, playing against Manchester City both in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

A loan move to West Bromwich Albion on transfer deadline day in January almost went through for Hutchinson, which would have given him his first taste of regular mens football for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

However, Karlan Grant's move to Swansea City fell through which in-turn saw Hutchinson's temporary switch to The Hawthorns collapse as well, leaving him playing under-21's football for the remainder of the campaign.

Would Omari Hutchinson be a good signing for Ipswich?

A player who can cover a number of positions, Hutchinson would be a very good addition to the ranks at Portman Road if he were to end up there.

There's no clear path for him to start week in week out as the likes of Chaplin, Broadhead and Burns will get their chances to shine first after what they did last year, but different options are needed for a 46-game Championship season and then cup matches too.

Hutchinson could give McKenna an inside forward option off the right as opposed to a more direct, out-and-out winger like Burns, whilst he could play in an attacking midfield role next to Chaplin behind a lone striker should McKenna give three at the back a go again.

Chelsea clearly see something in Hutchinson though as he played a couple of times last season, and a year in the Championship could really make a man out of him.