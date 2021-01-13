Chelsea player departs Stamford Bridge to join EFL club

MK Dons have confirmed their second January signing following the arrival of Chelsea striker Charlie Brown.

Russell Martin has already secured a loan deal for Manchester United defender Ethan Laird, and now the Blues youngster joins on a permanent basis following four-and-a-half year at Stamford Bridge.

Brown failed to make a single first-team appearance during his time in West London, but featured heavily for Chelsea’s Under-23s – scoring six times in 10 outings in the EFL Trophy, including a penalty against the Dons’ rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stamford Bridge back in December 2018.

His only first-team experience came during a loan spell with Belgian outfit Royale Union SG last season, where he’d make three appearances.

Brown returned to Belgium during the early parts of this season, but soon returned to Chelsea after failing to feature, before a switch to MK Dons came out, where he’ll be looking to establish himself in the Football League.

The Verdict

This really is an excellent move for Brown, who’ll be hoping to learn off the experienced likes of Cameron Jerome and Kieran Agard.

MK Dons are in good form under Martin, but have generally struggled in front of goal – with their recent victory over Swindon Town the first time they’ve managed to score more than twice in a League One game this season.

Whilst Brown is very inexperienced, his outstanding goal record for Chelsea’s academy should give him every chance of becoming a success at Stadium MK.