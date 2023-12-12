Highlights Leeds United's full-back position has been a concern due to lack of gametime and fitness of Junior Firpo and Sam Byram's injury.

Sam Byram, a key player in Leeds' system, will be out for at least three weeks with a hamstring strain.

Ian Maatsen, who has fallen out of favor at Chelsea, could be an ideal short-term replacement at left-back and could make a difference for Leeds in their promotion bid.

Leeds United may be flying high towards the top end of the Championship table, but as we edge closer to the January transfer window, it's opening will provide Daniel Farke with the much-needed opportunity to bolster his squad in certain areas.

After making a number of key additions in the summer window, the same will be needed again, but this time, fewer additions could equal more success in a number of ways.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Problem position at Leeds United

Despite the likes of Joe Rodon earning rave reviews for his performances on loan at Elland Road from Tottenham Hotspur, full-back has been an area of slight concern for Leeds as a result of Junior Firpo's lack of gametime and fitness.

At a time in the season where the use of a collective squad is imperative, the news that the experienced and versatile Sam Byram will also miss at least three weeks of action after sustaining a hamstring problem in the 2-0 away win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The ever-reliable Byram has been a key cog in Leeds' system, both defensively and going forward, such is the nature of Daniel Farke's frenetic style of play.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has started 16 of the 18 games he's appeared in, recording an average SofaScore rating of 7.25, averaging 1.5 interceptions, 1.8 tackles, 1.9 clearances and 4.7 balls recovered per 90 minutes.

Farke revealed Byram's situation in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Whites' trip to Sunderland.

"I can confirm that Sam Byram is definitely out for this game with a hamstring strain.

"First diagnosis is that he will be out for about three weeks. Realistically, we expect him to be available for the New Year."

Chelsea man could be an ideal short-term replacement

Ironically, the man who was said to indirectly be at the centre of a failed Leeds transfer late in the summer window could be an ideal solution to Farke's constant selection headaches at left-back. This led to Djed Spence filling an unnatural void for the final 20 minutes in Lancashire on Saturday.

Ian Maatsen is certainly no stranger to the Championship, and after seemingly falling out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino, a loan move to West Yorkshire at the very least in January could prove to be the ideal transfer which is needed for both club and player.

The Dutchman has only started one game all campaign, which was a 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup second round, with all of his Premier League cameos coming as a substitute.

Ian Maatsen's 22/23 Championship stats

In Burnley's title-winning side, Maatsen was also a pivotal player as the Clarets stormed the division under Vincent Kompany, and the chance to aid another promotion bid could certainly excite the 21-year-old, who is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025.

Ian Maatsen 22/23 Stats (On loan at Burnley/ as per SofaScore) Total Matches Played 38 Goals 4 Clean Sheets 11 Assists 6 Big Chances Created 11 Dribbled Past (Per 90) 0.7 Interceptions (Per 90) 1.4

A potential 'statement' signing?

A player with Maatsen's pace and athleticism would prove deadly on the left flank alongside Crysencio Summerville as Leeds look to chase down the top two.

If the Whites are serious about doing so, then this problem must be at the top of Farke's priority list come 1st January, and the earlier it is done, it will send a statement out to their respective promotion rivals that the Whites aren't messing about, as he could be a difference maker at both ends of the pitch, highlighted by those aforementioned statistics.