Chelsea player chase, Beale transfer update and McNamara latest: The latest QPR news headlines you might have missed

QPR have a new manager at the helm and will want a fresh start and a potential tilt towards promotion in the Championship next season.

Michael Beale has already brought in some of the players that he wants at Loftus Road and will feel he can get the Hoops playing some good football and picking up some big wins.

With plenty of the transfer window left yet too, there are still a wealth of headlines and rumours surrounding the club and some more potential transfer deals.

QPR transfer news and headlines:

QPR boost as player allowed to leave on loan

QPR could sign another player this summer in the form of Dujon Sterling, with the Evening Standard reporting that Chelsea will allow the player to leave on a short-term basis this transfer window.

The Hoops are not the only side who want to sign the defender though, with Preston also linked with a potential move for him. Both of the clubs then will be keen to try and tie up a loan move and a deal could happen this offseason.

Sterling played football for Blackpool last season in another short-term deal, making 24 appearances and gracing the Championship for the first time. Now, the Blues are ready to let him try his luck in the second tier again in the next campaign.

Beale announces transfer plans for Hoops squad

New QPR boss Michael Beale has also confirmed to West London Sport that he does want to add some more faces to his squad – but that the club might have to sell some of their current team before signing any more bodies.

QPR’s four signings so far have caught the eye but it seems as though they aren’t done yet then with their recruitment. With the likes of Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter, they’ve already done some good business but the former Aston Villa coach wants more.

Beale though said his squad are ‘inflated’ and whilst he does say there are ‘one or two things’ happening in terms of incomings, it means that the club are now also on the lookout to sell some players before they buy more.

QPR trying to add defender to their ranks

Plenty of reports in the last few weeks have linked QPR with a move for Danny McNamara from Millwall and it appears the interest in the player is still there from the club.

West London Sport have reported that there will be a bigger bid lodged for his services soon and that the Hoops will therefore try and tempt the full-back to head to Loftus Road from the Den.

Last season, the defender played in 37 games with four goal contributions and he has been a regular with the Lions since breaking into the first-team there back in 2020/21.

Now, QPR are eager to add him to their playing squad – and there could be more bids for his services during this offseason.