Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is attracting interest from three Championship clubs according to Fabrizio Romano, with all three putting in loan requests for him.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to force his way into Mauricio Pochettino's plans for next season and may have a chance to do that in pre-season, but a first-team breakthrough may be a bit ambitious at this stage.

However, the Italian impressed at the U20 World Cup this summer, scoring seven times and recording two assists in seven games at the tournament, with his contributions helping his nation to reach the final.

Although they lost out to Uruguay in the end, Casadei can leave the tournament with his head held high and it wouldn't be a surprise if he has generated more interest in his signature after his performances in Argentina.

Cesare Casadei's loan spell at Reading

Casadei also had the chance to impress during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, making the loan switch to Reading in January and standing out as one of their better performances.

He may have only scored once for the Royals, with that goal coming away at Blackburn Rovers, but he would have been on course to have won the Player of the Season award if he had spent the whole season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Starting regularly for the Berkshire outfit, that just goes to show how highly they rated him during his time in the royal county.

Which Championship clubs should be in the race for Cesare Casadei?

With Birmingham City in desperate need of addressing their midfield situation, Casadei could be an excellent addition for John Eustace's side.

The London sides may also want to take a look at him because Chelsea may be more open to letting him go to a club nearby.

However, a switch to QPR may not be great for the Italian considering Gareth Ainsworth's style of play.

Stoke City will only be on the prowl for midfielders following Ben Pearson, Will Smallbone and Sam Clucas' departures, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they are one of the teams in the race for him.

They could do a lot worse than bring the Blues' man in - and it shouldn't cost them too much if they recruit the 20-year-old on loan.

Alex Neil could potentially have a decent budget at his disposal this summer but with the Potters needing to bring in quite a few players, they need to make full use of the free agent and loan markets.