Chelsea are expected to make a new offer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this week, according to Football Insider.

Which teams are interested in Romeo Lavia?

Since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed, Saints midfielder Romeo Lavia has been a wanted man.

Lavia only joined Southampton last summer from Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, the 19-year-old is seemingly hot property, and a host of Premier League teams are keen on his services.

According to Goal back in May, both Liverpool and Man City are interested in the midfielder, while Chelsea and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest.

It was revealed last week by Football Insider, that Liverpool had made contact with Southampton regarding Lavia, in a bid to get ahead of Chelsea and co.

Chelsea to make Romeo Lavia offer

However, according to a new update from Football Insider, it is believed Chelsea are going to make a new offer for the player after learning the fee required to sign him.

It is being reported that Chelsea have done some homework regarding signing Lavia, and they have learned that Southampton are looking for a fee between £45 and £50 million.

When does Romeo Lavia’s contract expire at Southampton?

Southampton are in a very comfortable position when it comes to negotiating, as Lavia is under contract until the summer of 2027.

This means it is going to require a large fee for Chelsea or anyone else to sign the Belgian this summer.

Manchester City have an option to buy back the player for £40 million, but that doesn’t come into force until 2024.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Chelsea?

Lavia was clearly a bright spark in a very dull and disappointing team this season, so it is no surprise that teams are looking to take advantage of Southampton’s relegation.

As mentioned, Southampton are under no pressure to sell and have time on their side, so it’s going to take a big bid for them to part ways with the 19-year-old.

The fee quoted seems about right for this type of player in today’s market - the only concern Chelsea will have is that they can’t offer Lavia the European football that these other teams can.

Lavia is definitely not the finished article, but in a team like Chelsea and under a manager like Mauricio Pochettino, he would have all the foundations to become a world-class midfielder.