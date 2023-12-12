Highlights Omari Hutchinson, on loan from Chelsea at Ipswich Town, has had limited starts but has become a popular figure at Portman Road.

Omari Hutchinson joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer and has featured in the majority of the Tractor Boys' games, proving a popular figure at Portman Road.

However, despite playing almost every game, Hutchinson has found starts hard to come by, which may not please parent club Chelsea, who will obviously want the 20-year-old to play as much football as possible this season.

It gives the West London club a difficult conundrum.

Do they re-call Hutchinson and loan him to a side where he'd start week-in-week-out, or do they allow Hutchinson to feature from the bench at Portman Road in a side aiming for automatic promotion?

This is the attacking midfielder's first loan and first taste of senior football, having only turned 20 in October. It could be argued that featuring from the bench in a very impressive side aiming for promotion might benefit the youngster more than starting every game for a side with nothing to play for.

After all, Chelsea want to compete for silverware in the near future. Surely it makes sense to allow one of their brightest talents to get a feel for battling for promotion and allow him to get a taste for success whilst playing in a talented, competitive squad.

Omari Hutchinson's Ipswich Town career

After promotion to the Championship, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was under no illusions that the club would have to strengthen in the summer.

Chelsea man Hutchinson became the club's fourth summer signing when he agreed a season-long loan deal in July and represented a real coup for the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich Town summer signings 2023/24 Name Club signed from Permanent/Loan Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Manchester City Permanent Axel Tuanzebe Manchester United Permanent Brandon Williams Manchester City Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan

His versatility is crucial, being able to play as an attacking midfielder and both sides of the wing, and he has done so for Ipswich this season.

He's featured in nearly every game for the club this season, but has predominantly featured from the bench. He's still a key man in McKenna's plans, and scored his second league goal of the season in the club's recent 2-0 win away at Middlesbrough.

He's a vital part of Ipswich's squad depth and players like Hutchinson will be needed over the course of the season if the club are able to sustain their automatic promotion push with the likes of Leeds United and Southampton breathing down their necks.

According to Sofascore, Hutchinson has a 73% passing accuracy rate, a 59% successful dribble rate and has created four big chances this season.

Omari Hutchinson's future at Ipswich Town

In November, manager McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times that Hutchinson is unlikely to be recalled by Chelsea.

He said, "He's coming on really well. "It’s been a really positive experience for him being around a really mature, driven, focused group. We have a really demanding environment where the players train to a high level every day and he’s really bought into that culture.

I think they’re (Chelsea) pretty flush with left-footed, right-sided attackers, so it’s not a phone call we’re expecting, but with loans you never know. Of course, we’re respectful he’s not our player.

“I think at the moment, all sides - our club, certainly the player and his family, and his parent club - all see the benefits of the exposure that he’s getting here. Everyone’s really happy with that situation and there’s a great chance that that will stay the same."

It seems sensible that Chelsea will allow Hutchinson to remain at Portman Road until the end of the season. The chance to battle for promotion at Ipswich will benefit the 20-year-old's career more than any mid-table loan could ever do.