Chelsea man finalises EFL transfer move

AFC Wimbledon have seen off competition to finalise a deal for Chelsea’s Henry Lawrence.

The versatile 19-year-old has joined the League One side and is expected to feature as a right-back for Mark Robinson’s side, although he is also capable of playing in midfield.

There had been plenty of interest in Lawrence, with the teenager knowing that he would need to secure a temporary switch away in order to get minutes.

And, the Dons announced his arrival this evening, in what was a real coup for the club as it had been reported that they had seen off Championship interest in order to bring the player to Plough Lane.

This will be the first opportunity for the youngster to get competitive football as he had been starring for the Chelsea U23 side in recent years.

This is the second deal that AFC Wimbledon have done with the European champions this summer, as they brought in Luke McCormick earlier this month in what was the club’s first signing of the summer.

The verdict

This is a smart bit of business from Wimbledon and the recruitment team and boss deserve credit for getting this over the line.

The level of interest in Lawrence proves that this is a very good signing and the fans should be excited about what he can bring to the team ahead of the new season.

Finally, Lawrence also should be credited for taking the chance to move down the leagues to get regular minutes and he will now be hoping to show his talent moving forward.

