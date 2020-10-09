Chelsea man closes in on EFL switch

Chelsea keeper Nathan Baxter is expected to join Accrington Stanley on loan as he closes in on another temporary move away from Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old has been with the Blues since he was a kid but he has understandably found opportunities hard to come by in the first-team.

As a result, the Londoner has spent the past few years out on loan, having spells at Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil and most recently Ross County in the Scottish top-flight.

And, it appears that he is closing in on another move, with Football Insider revealing that a deal to take the youngster to Accrington is at an advanced stage, with Baxter open to the switch.

The arrival of Baxter will be a welcome boost to Stanley boss John Coleman as he has been keen to strengthen his goalkeeping department.

Toby Savin, who is just 20, has been in goal for the early part of the season, helping the team to two wins from their opening four games. He is sure to start in goal tomorrow as Accrington host Rochdale.

The verdict

This seems like a good move for all parties and it will be interesting to see how Baxter gets on in League One.

The stopper is obviously very talented, otherwise he wouldn’t still be at Chelsea, but he clearly needs game time to help his development and he has enjoyed a few spells out on loan already.

This gives him a chance to shine at a decent level and it provides Accrington with another much-needed option between the sticks.

