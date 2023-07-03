Chelsea have held talks with Southampton over a potential deal for former player Tino Livramento.

The 20-year-old joined Saints in 2021 from Chelsea as he looked to gain more first-team experience, and it was a move that worked out very well initially. The youngster excelled at right-back for the south coast outfit, impressing with his defensive ability and his willingness to get forward.

However, the campaign ended in real disappointment for Livramento, as he suffered a serious knee injury that would keep him out for over a year.

Despite the England youth international only making two substitute appearances in the final two games of last season, when Southampton had already been relegated, Livramento remains highly regarded.

Newcastle have already made an offer to sign the player, with their latest bid believed to be around £21m.

Yet, the Daily Mail has revealed that Chelsea are now pushing to sign their former academy player. They state talks are underway between the clubs, with the Londoners ready to loan Livramento back to Southampton as part of any deal.

Mauricio Pochettino already has Reece James in his squad, whilst Malo Gusto will be part of the squad next season after his big-money move from Lyon.

It has been well-documented that Chelsea put a significant sell-on as part of the transfer that took Livramento to Southampton two years ago.

Will Tino Livramento leave Southampton?

Saints’ fans would have known that many players would be on the move this summer, but they would perhaps have expected Livramento to stay. Given the nature of his injury, it’s somewhat surprising to see Newcastle and Chelsea make a move at such a high price. But, the obvious attractive option of this potential deal is that he would return to Southampton next season.

We know that Livramento prioritises playing football regularly, which is why he joined Southampton in the first place, so you would think he would be open to a loan back. Therefore, that could be a decisive factor as Chelsea look to reach an agreement with Southampton.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but Southampton must stand their ground with negotiations, as they have a talented young player on a long contract, so he’s not someone they will be forced to cash in on.