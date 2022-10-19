Chelsea have decided to bring Prince Adegoke back to Stamford Bridge, having originally allowed the player to join Stoke on a trial basis.

The Potters have brought the youngster in to keep a close eye on him and to see if it was worth pursuing a more permanent arrangement for the goalkeeper. However, the Blues have now taken the decision out of their hands for the time being, with All Nigeria Soccer reporting that the player has returned to his parent club.

He’s yet to obviously play any football at all with Chelsea, which is understandable considering his age, experience and the options available to the Blues. It’s meant he has had to make do with playing for their reserve teams and also for Welling United outside of the football pyramid.

There seems to be some potential from the 18-year-old though, so much so that it prompted Stoke to ask if they could bring the player in for a trial with them. It would allow them to take a better look at the goalkeeper and evaluate whether or not they should be thinking about signing the player permanently.

Having spent some time at the bet365 Stadium now then, it appears Chelsea have brought him back to Stamford Bridge to continue playing in their youth ranks. There is no deal done yet in terms of the Potters trying to snap him up and it remains to be seen if they’ll follow through with a full-time move but for now, the player is back in Chelsea colours.

The Verdict

Stoke keeping an eye on younger talent for their development squads is certainly not a bad thing, as it will no doubt mean continued and sustained success for the club side.

Even if Adegoke doesn’t sign for them on a permanent basis now, it is at least promising to see that the Potters are prepared to have a look at some local and young talent and potentially sign them up. Even if it means them learning and developing in the youth ranks at the bet365 Stadium before seeing any first-team football, it is a positive move.

Adegoke must have something about his game to warrant a trial in the first place. There isn’t a lot of action to judge the youngster off, considering that he has yet to play for Chelsea and has only ever played for Welling on loan, but the potential seems to be there with the 18-year-old.

There is no deal on the table yet but at least Stoke have now had a good look at the goalkeeper and can decide if they want him full-time now or not.