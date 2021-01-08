Chelsea make decision on forgotten player amid transfer links with Norwich City and Stoke

Chelsea are set to terminate the contract of long-serving attacker Lucas Piazon, per The Sun, paving the way for Stoke City and Norwich City to make an approach for him.

The 26-year-old signed for the Blues all the way back in 2011 as a 17-year-old, but despite a lofty reputation he would never hit the heights expected of him and made just one league appearance in his nine years contracted as a professional at Stamford Bridge.

As many Chelsea youngsters do, Piazon spent the first few years of his career out on loan to the likes of Malaga, Vitesse and Eintracht Frankfurt, but he was given a chance to impress at both Reading and Fulham between 2015 and 2018.

Piazon netted 10 times for Fulham in 51 games but as the years went on, his chances of progressing into Chelsea’s first team squad grew slimmer, and he’s spent the last year and a half at Portuguese top-flight club Rio Ave.

TuttoMercato reported this week that Piazon was wanted by Championship sides Stoke and Norwich along with French outfit Bordeaux and they will all be monitoring his situation with great interest.

And with Chelsea seemingly ready to pay the rest of his contract up, it makes it easier for his suitors to negotiate a deal to secure his services, so Michael O’Neill and Daniel Farke will be placed on red alert.

The Verdict

After having decent spells at Reading and Fulham, it will be good if either the Canaries or the Potters take a chance on signing Piazon to a permanent deal.

His career has spanned many countries, but it would be exciting to see him ply his trade in the Championship to see how much he has developed over the last 18 months at Rio Ave.

There’s still clearly a talented player there and he’s not wasted potential yet by any stretch of the imagination, and a club like Norwich or Stoke could give him a platform to potentially recognise his Premier League dream in the future.